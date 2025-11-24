Oregon Ducks assistant named potential replacement after Cal fires Justin Wilcox
California Golden Bears general manager Ron Rivera made a major decision Sunday when he announced that the university had dismissed California head coach Justin Wilcox. The move ended a nine-year run that included 48 wins, five bowl appearances and a recent stretch anchored by a strong start from freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Rivera thanked Wilcox for his professionalism and work with the program, then made clear the school believed a leadership change was necessary as the Bears try to climb back toward national relevance.
Wilcox departed one day after a 31-10 loss to Stanford that snapped a four-game winning streak in the rivalry. The game unraveled with two fumbles returned for touchdowns and 120 penalty yards, a sharp swing only two weeks after an upset of then-No. 14 Louisville secured bowl eligibility. It continued a late-season slide for a team that opened 5-2 before dropping three of four.
California had already been fighting roster turnover after losing high-profile players last offseason, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is now a Heisman frontrunner at Indiana.
Rivera elevated senior offensive assistant Nick Rolovich as interim head coach. Rolovich previously led Hawaii and Washington State and now steps in as the program prepares for its last regular season game.
Rivera also confirmed the school would begin a national search for its next head football coach. Early reporting from The Athletic centered on several candidates with both regional familiarity and program-building experience.
Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Among Cal's Early Targets
Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi quickly emerged as one of the most notable potential candidates once Wilcox was dismissed. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported that Lupoi, a former California defensive lineman, is among the names expected to draw consideration.
Lupoi has built a wide-ranging career that includes two national titles at Alabama and multiple stops in the NFL with Cleveland, Atlanta and Jacksonville. He returned to the college level in 2022 when Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hired him to coordinate the Ducks’ defense.
Reporting also listed UConn head coach Jim Mora, San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis and UC Davis head coach Tim Plough as names to watch. All four coaches offer contrasting styles and backgrounds, but Lupoi’s ties to the school and extensive defensive pedigree have put him near the front of early speculation.
His career began at California as a defensive line coach from 2008 through 2011. He has since worked across the Pac-12, SEC and NFL, shaping his reputation as an aggressive defensive teacher who connects well with players.
California’s search follows years of uneven results. Rivera emphasized earlier this month that the Bears must compete nationally again and build around their young quarterback. He referenced the program’s progress yet stressed the need for consistent growth.
The school has not matched its run under Jeff Tedford, who coached stars like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch during the 2000s. Rivera’s comments signaled that experience, development and cultural fit will guide the search as California tries to reestablish stability.
The Bears will close their regular season Saturday when they travel to face SMU at 8 p.m ET on ESPN2.