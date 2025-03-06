Oregon, Dan Lanning agree to six-year contract extension
Oregon is ready to make a bigger investment in Dan Lanning, and in the process the Ducks’ head football coach will receive a raise in the future, according to new reporting.
Oregon and Lanning have agreed to an amended six-year contract extension that will increase the coach’s annual pay by about $2 million, according to Yahoo Sports.
ESPN reports that Lanning will be under contract to Oregon through the 2030 season.
Lanning will now make an average of $11 million per year to lead the Oregon football program, among the five highest-paid coaches in the nation.
The last step remaining is for the deal to receive approval from the Oregon board, which will meet on Friday to cast their vote on the agreement.
The buyout in Lanning’s amended deal will not change from his previous contract with the school, and he’ll owe the school $20 million if he leaves.
Lanning arrived at Oregon back in 2022 and since then has established himself as one of the most successful young head coaches in college football.
Lanning, a former defensive coordinator at Georgia, has led the Ducks to a 35-6 record during his tenure and just completed a Big Ten championship season in 2024.
Oregon went 10-3 and finished a 7-2 conference season in 2022 and won the Holiday Bowl, finishing as the No. 15 team in the AP top 25 rankings.
Lanning went 12-2 with an 8-1 mark in Pac-12 play and won the Fiesta Bowl in 2023 while placing No. 6 in the AP poll.
Oregon finished undefeated in Big Ten play during its debut season in the conference in 2024, going 9-0 and winning the league title, but lost to Ohio State in the CFP Rose Bowl quarterfinal round.
In the coaching ranks since 2008 when he worked at a high school in his native Missouri, Lanning also won a national championship with Georgia calling defensive plays in 2021.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams