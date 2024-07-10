Oregon football to hold candlelight vigil for Khyree Jackson
Oregon has announced that it will hold a public candlelight vigil to remember the life of former football player Khyree Jackson at Autzen Stadium on Wednesday night.
Jackson was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning along with two of his former high school teammates in Maryland.
The crash claimed the lives of Jackson, Anthony Lytton, Jr. and Isaiah Hazel, all former football players together at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland.
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning responded to Jackson's death by saying on X: "RIP Khyree. Love you... at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."
The initial statement from the Maryland State Police indicated that the car in which Jackson and his friends were traveling was struck by another vehicle that tried to change lanes while speeding.
Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, and Lytton was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.
Jackson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 108 overall selection in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending last season with the Oregon football program. He previously played for two seasons at Alabama.
In his final season at Oregon, Jackson had 34 stops with 5 tackles for loss and intercepted 3 passes with 7 pass breakups and 2 sacks. His interception total led the Ducks and was fourth in the Pac-12.
Jackson was named First-Team All-Pac-12 for his play last season. He was 24 years old.
-
