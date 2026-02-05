The transition to professional football for Kenyon Sadiq will tell a lot about the state of current NFL offenses. The Los Angeles Rams raced to the league’s top offense statistically behind a tendency to play multiple tight ends. This trend is a massive positive for Sadiq’s NFL future. As professional defenses combat teams by deploying different personnel groupings, an offense may thrive by simply getting bigger.

The H-Back Role

Though not an immediate inline tight end option, Sadiq will bring versatility as a moveable piece. He thrived at Oregon as a wing player who can make defenders miss in space. Currently, he’s a better blocker on the perimeter than in tight. Previously, this type of tight end might not have started for most NFL teams. But now, the game is changing.

The H-back tight end specifically exists as a way to bring more blocking ability and physicality on routes to a passing formation. There was a time when 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) was the base offense for most teams. There are signs of the NFL heading back in that direction. If this is the case, a smaller, more athletic tight end is valuable.

Unique Weapon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks hosted the USC Trojans. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq won’t become the standard passing down safety valve option for most NFL teams. He is capable of separating on certain routes, but his best plays come on vertical routes. This is a player who can present a run strength to a defense but still stretch the field in the passing game. He showed consistent strength in college to win downfield in contested catch situations.

The other use for Sadiq is underneath. Like Jonnu Smith, he’s a tight end that can take designed touches and make defenders look silly. He moves with power to break tackles and great fluidity. Sadiq became well known in college for his proclivity to hurdle defenders. He has multiple ways to make defenders miss in space.

Projection

This draft has a lack of high end players at positions of value. So, auxiliary pieces can be first round picks due to that scarcity. Sadiq changes the way an offense approaches game planning. He can contribute immediately in the passing game, especially in the red zone. Unlike most players in the first round, his draft range is largely dependent on team needs. The right fit could get Sadiq drafted within the first 15 picks. Regardless, it feels safe to say he is a first round selection.