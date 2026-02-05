1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Pencil in this pick all winter long and into the spring. This wouldn’t be the first draft where the first selection is a complete open secret. The Raiders focus in free agency needs to be on building around Mendoza.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

The draft starts with the second pick and it may be a while until we know for certain what direction New York favors. It seems likely the Jets would either select a receiver or pass rusher here. Reese is the top pass rusher on my board.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

There will be a lot of discussions about how far Downs may fall due to positional value. But how high is his ceiling? I don’t have any reason to think Arizona is leaning this way, but Downs is certainly worth the third pick for a team needing defensive talent.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State

This is another match of team to prospect that will get mocked into oblivion. Cam Ward played well enough to help develop a trio of rookie mid round weapons in 2025. Imagine if he’s given a real top receiver with high end ability.

5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of the same said for Tennessee can be applied here. Except, the Giants already have a stud weapon in Malik Nabers. Adding Tyson gives the Giants a true identity on offense. This would become one of the more athletic offenses in football.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

Teams that need offensive tackles will always consider the position in the first round. The Browns have seen a ton of turnover at the position in recent years. Mauigoa would apply some much needed stability.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami

Washington’s defense has only succeeded under Dan Quinn when they’ve gotten pressure. That pressure hasn’t consistently formed due to a lack of power up front. Bain supplies real play strength to this defensive line room.

8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

There are tons of options here for the Saints to support their second year quarterback. Makai Lemon’s toughness over the middle of the field perfectly complements Chris Olave’s field stretching ability.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have the interior offensive line talent and young left tackle to take advantage of a player like Love. This offense may need some schematic tweaking, but an investment in running the ball makes sense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey fits the strong side linebacker edge player Cincinnati has looked for. He has the power to reduce his split, and the first-step explosion to win quickly. The Bengals have lacked quick pressures for years.

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

Delane would give the Dolphins some stability on the back end against the likes of Josh Allen and Drake Maye. This defense has some pass rush talent, but currently struggles in man coverage.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

There are some talented pieces on this defense, but Dallas needs a linebacker to tie it all together. Styles can wear the green dot early in his NFL career. He’ll provide a much needed boost against the run.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Havenstein could retire and therefore the Rams need a plan at right tackle. Fano could start right away if needed or sit and learn the McVay offense. He comes from a Utah offense that emphasizes blocking on the move.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State

A massive issue these past two seasons for Baltimore has been their guard play. Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson cover up run blocking issues. Ioane fills in as an immediate upgrade.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

Cade Otton is a free agent and Baker Mayfield has long played with a reliable tight end target. Sadiq isn’t quite the same player as Otton, but may add a more explosive element out of formation for the Bucs.

16. New York Jets: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

If the Jets can’t obtain their quarterback of the future with this year’s draft haul, then why not rebuild the defensive line? Pairing Peter Woods with Arvell Reese and Will McDonald gives New York a young core up front.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor – OL, Alabama

Proctor could develop into the Lions future left tackle or fill in at guard immediately. Offenses under Dan Campbell look for big versatile offensive linemen. Proctor fits the bill.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

Minnesota has a pair of veteran interior pass rushers in Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. What they lack is a bigger player who can stop the run on early downs. McDonald is exactly that type of prospect.

19. Carolina Panthers: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

Pairing McCoy opposite of Jaycee Horn would give Carolina the most physically imposing cornerback duo in the league. This allows the Panthers to play press coverage on both sides.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M

Dallas has already added Styles in this mock and now they’re front seven continues to get faster. Howell is another player who excels at getting off the line of scrimmage and chasing down ball carriers.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devil at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Terrell fits the Steelers benchmark for defensive backs with productive play speed. He can play outside or in the slot and adds another solid tackler to this already physical defense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon

It’s difficult to foresee the Chargers not adding along the interior offensive line once again this offseason. The Mekhi Becton experiment didn’t go as planned, and Pregnon can start in his spot.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

Hood adds a third excellent athlete to the Eagles cornerback room. He’s not as comfortable covering closer to the line of scrimmage, but that’s fine when you already have Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

The Browns do not have an outside receiver with the physical presence of Boston and his speed. Jerry Jeudy can play, but wants to stay in the slot if possible. Boston unlocks the middle of the field and adds verticality to Cleveland’s offense.

25. Chicago Bears: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chicago’s run defense improved as the season went forward but could still use investment. The injuries at linebacker, nickel, and safety have particularly hurt. Allen provides more depth in the middle of the defense.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M

The Bills need to surround Josh Allen with more weapons. Even since Stefon Diggs left the Bills have been a run first team. They can stick with that identity, but they need players like Concepcion who can create after the catch.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia

Freeling’s consistency in protection would greatly help a 49ers team that weathered quarterback injuries in 2025. It’s one thing to overcome injuries on defense, but the performances Shanahan got out of a beat up Mac Jones should be replicated if possible.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

It’s difficult to see this selection not targeting ways to support CJ Stroud. The Texans’ offensive line has been a work in progress. At best they have two long term pieces. Lomu gives them a third.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Rams got a lot out of a cornerback group that lacked physicality in 2025. Cisse brings an SEC athlete to a defense that needs an influx of speed and pursuit on the back end.

30. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion could develop into the long-term slot option for Drake Maye. Josh McDaniels has a history of cooking up trick plays, and Concepcion’s comfortability with the ball in his hands plays to that strength.

31. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

The Patriots showed Denver’s one true flaw on defense this past weekend. Denver isn’t a bad run defending team, but at times they’ve been soft between the tackles. Banks will supply more beef along the defensive line.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Lee Hunter – DT, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter has an explosive first step and a powerful build. The Seahawks hit on a difference maker in the middle with Byron Murphy and could double down here. Leonard Williams will be 32 next season.