Pat McAfee makes decision on College GameDay in 2024
Pat McAfee will return to ESPN's flagship College GameDay program for the 2024 college football season, putting to bed any lingering rumors about his not coming back to the show.
"It is officially official... I am returning to College GameDay," McAfee said on social media.
"Although I don't want to make a big deal out of it. I know it is a big f-ckin' deal that it's happening... When you get offered the opportunity to join the College GameDay, you can't say no to that. You're talking about one of the greatest shows in the history of television."
McAfee will be joined again by Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and notably former Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the College GameDay set.
By bringing on McAfee, ESPN looked to provide a new injection of energy into its most important college football show as veteran analyst Lee Corso stepped back into a more minor role in the years since suffering the stroke that partially impaired his speech.
But college football fans have been of very different opinions over McAfee's often bombastic presence on the show.
A poll taken by The Athletic last football season showed that 48.9 percent of over 3,000 respondents disapproved of him, while 30.1 percent said they liked him, and 21 percent had no opinion.
ESPN definitely seems to side with the 30 percent and want to keep him around, but the former West Virginia and NFL punter turned analyst will have some elite company on set.
Ex-Alabama head coach and NCAA-record seven-time national champion Nick Saban will make his debut on College GameDay this season, going another step in making the show appointment viewing again on early Saturday mornings this fall.
