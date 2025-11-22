College Football HQ

Pat McAfee sends strong message to Lane Kiffin amid Florida, LSU rumors

Joe Cox

ESPN personality Pat McAfee had some advice for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on College GameDay.
Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ESPN personality Pat McAfee is rarely caught without an opinion, and the subject of Lane Kiffin's future was no exception. Discussing the Ole Miss coach who is now the star of the coaching searches at LSU and Florida, McAfee dropped his advice for the 50-year old Kiffin on College GameDay.

McAfee's advice

I would like to say, if Lane Kiffin is listening... you're allowed to be happy and content, Brother. You're allowed to be at a place and have massive success. You're allowed to build a place from scratch. You're allowed to become a GOAT at a place. I think there is a feeling among a lot of coaches like, 'Hey, you've got to get to this job.'... Rich Rod[riguez] wanted Michigan, he's back at West Virginia. If he would have never left, that guy probably has the entire university named after him.... [Kiffin] is very content, and after watching his documentary, it's like, you're allowed to be happy, dude. You don't have to be chasing all the time.

Pat McAfee

A similar situation from McAfee's past

McAfee tied Kiffin's situation to one he experienced as a player, when Rich Rodriguez left his West Virginia program ahead of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Rodriguez left great success at West Virginia (60-26, with three straight double-digit win seasons to end that run) to struggle at Michigan (15-22) and Arizona (43-35) before ultimately working his way back to West Virginia.

Kiffin's Ole Miss dominance

Kiffin has led Ole Miss to success unseen at the school since the racial integration of the SEC in the mid-1960s. Since 1962, Ole Miss had three 10-win seasons before the hiring of Kiffin for the 2020 season. Kiffin has posted four 10-win seasons, including the last three in a row.

The pending decision

But LSU and Florida are apparently both engaged in a high-dollar bidding war to make Kiffin offers of around $13 million per year. While Ole Miss has made massive support strides in enabling Kiffin's massive transfer portal recruiting classes, there is some concern about a bottom-line bidding war. Kiffin is in his sixth season at Ole Miss, which is by far the longest tenure he's had in any spot (the other best was USC, where Kiffin was fired early in his fourth season).

With a decision slated for the end of Ole Miss's regular season next Friday, plenty will be watching the Kiffin Sweepstakes. And while plenty will offer advice, McAfee's thoughts (with Kirk Herbstreit joining in his conclusion of 'Stay in Oxford') are certainly notable.

Joe Cox
JOE COX

Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.

