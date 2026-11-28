Pat McAfee used College GameDay’s rivalry-week stop in Winston-Salem to make a case for Wake Forest. With the crew praising the Demon Deacons in a clip shared by The Pat McAfee Show on X, McAfee closed the segment by saying Wake Forest deserved a little more respect from the GameDay crew and everybody else.

This Wake Forest team deserves a little bit more respect from EVERYBODY #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/NLDbSNsStf pic.twitter.com/SIUtTcHudj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2026

The timing made his point. Jake Dickert’s Demon Deacons entered their regular-season finale against in-state rival Duke at 10-1 and No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings. ESPN set up on Wake Forest’s Hearn Plaza for the matchup, putting one of the ACC’s top teams at the center of its Saturday morning coverage.

Wake Forest Already Made McAfee Rethink One Pick

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McAfee had a personal reason to include the GameDay crew in his message. He and Kirk Herbstreit both picked SMU to beat Wake Forest on Nov. 14. The Demon Deacons went on the road and won 49-7, prompting the two analysts to record a video acknowledging they had gotten the pick wrong.

That result gave Saturday’s praise some weight. SMU had home-field advantage, and two of ESPN’s most recognizable analysts liked the Mustangs’ chances. Wake Forest turned the game into a blowout, then arrived at rivalry week with a top-eight playoff ranking and the national pregame show on its campus.

Why Wake Forest Matters in the College Football Playoff Race

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Wake Forest’s place in the rankings gives its finale national stakes. At No. 8, the Demon Deacons entered the weekend inside the top 12, and their result against Duke would give the selection committee one more data point before the next rankings. For the ACC, Wake Forest’s rise gives the conference another team in the thick of the playoff discussion as the regular season wraps up.

A win over Duke would give Wake Forest 11 regular-season victories. Two weeks after McAfee and Herbstreit picked against the Demon Deacons, McAfee was on their campus telling his own panel to give them more credit.