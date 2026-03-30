Paul Finebaum Believes College Football Powerhouse’s CFP Woes Are Hurting SEC

Paul Finebaum recently shared his perspective on the current state of the Southeastern Conference. The SEC Network analyst spoke on the McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning podcast about the league's standing.

Finebaum noted that the conference has lost some of its traditional dominance in college football. He specifically pointed toward the Georgia Bulldogs as a primary reason for this perceived shift in power.

While the SEC was once the undisputed leader of the sport, recent results have changed the conversation. Finebaum suggests that Georgia's recent inability to secure titles has affected the entire conference's reputation.

Why Georgia's playoff struggles are hurting the SEC reputation

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Finebaum explained that the SEC is currently navigating a difficult stretch in the College Football Playoff. The conference is looking to snap a three year losing streak against other leagues for the national title.

The analyst believes the burden of this drought falls largely on the shoulders of Kirby Smart and his program. "To me, their disappointment in the College Football Playoff has really been one of the biggest stumbling blocks for the SEC," Finebaum said.

He identified Nick Saban as a major factor in how the last few seasons unfolded. Saban’s final victory over Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship changed the trajectory of the Bulldogs. Michigan went on to win the title over Washington that year.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Finebaum stated, "The biggest person I blame is frankly Nick Saban if he hadn't done the unthinkable and beaten Georgia at the end of the season, his final season, I think Georgia would have won the national championship."

Without that upset, Finebaum argues the Big Ten might not be enjoying its current run of success. Instead, the SEC is now fighting to reclaim its status against rising powers like Ohio State and Oregon.

The outlook has shifted enough that Finebaum is no longer comfortable making bold preseason predictions for the league. He admitted that claiming an SEC national title is getting more difficult.

"I think what we've learned, primarily through Georgia, that it's fairly difficult to proclaim something in late March... or even right as the season began," Finebaum noted.

UGA looks to rebound as SEC’s flagship program in 2026

As the team moves through spring practices this March, roster developments in Athens suggest a team capable of ending the conference's title drought. While quarterback Gunner Stockton has been limited recently with a minor knee injury, backup Ryan Puglisi has capitalized on increased first-team repetitions.

Rising sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Griffin has already generated significant buzz through five practices, showing the raw power needed to anchor the front.

Additionally, junior linebacker Justin Williams has stepped into a primary role with Zayden Walker sidelined by shoulder surgery. This stability at key positions may provide a significant advantage for the Bulldogs.

UGA will hold their annual G-Day spring game on Saturday, April 18, at Sanford Stadium in Athens.