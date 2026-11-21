One of college football's most storied programs is considering making a major change just one year after hiring a new head coach. This is one of several notable college football programs who could cut ties with their current coach.

The college football coaching carousel may have gotten off to a slow start, but things are about to start spinning much faster. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the expectation is that Michigan will ultimately cut ties with head coach Kyle Whittingham but a final decision has yet to be made.

This news comes less than one year after Whittingham was hired to replace Sherrone Moore. In addition to Whittingham's struggles at Michigan, the veteran coach is not being helped by the fact that Utah has emerged as one of the top teams in college football immediately after his departure.

"Absolutely, Kyle Whittingham has the hottest seat in college football right now," Thamel noted in a Nov. 21 edition of "College GameDay." "What's instructive about Michigan's intentions... is that they expedited their athletic director hire.

"Trev Alberts signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) to be Michigan's next AD. They have not announced this yet, but that he was put in place to potentially run a (coaching) search," Thamel added.

"I was told by sources yesterday that it's not a certainty Michigan fires Kyle Whittingham, but that's the expectation right now. It would cost them $25 million in buyout money if they do make that decision. So, Trev Alberts could enter the job at Michigan and immediately have to run a coaching search."

Michigan Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Has the 'Hottest Seat in College Football' Amid Struggles

The fact that Michigan hired new athletic director Trev Alberts before the college football season ends does not bode well for Whittingham's chances of keeping his job. Time will tell if Whittingham can at least get one more season if Michigan can upset either UCLA or Ohio State to end the season.

In addition to the Wolverines' struggles on the field, Whittingham continues to make weekly gaffes during press conferences, showing a disconnect between the coach and program.

Whittingham signed a five-year, $41 million contract with Michigan on Dec. 26, 2025, per Fox Sports. The coach may not even make it an entire year into this deal without being fired.

College Football Rumors: UCLA Head Coach Bob Chesney Is a Top Candidate to Replace Kyle Whittingham at Michigan

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan would be on the hook for $25 million in buyout money if the program cut ties with Whittingham, per Thamel. It is an expensive mistake for hiring the wrong coach.

Michigan's top potential candidate could have been hired last offseason. According to Thamel, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney would be atop Michigan's wish list despite rumors that the Bruins are working to sign him to a long-term extension.

"And guess who plays at the big house today, Reese (Davis)?" Thamel added. "Perhaps one of their top candidates, Bob Chesney."