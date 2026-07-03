Paul Finebaum Drops Bold Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Prediction Amid College Football Offseason

As the college football world sits in its summer holding pattern, ESPN's Paul Finebaum found time to weigh in on one of the biggest events of the weekend. And it had nothing to do with football.

During a Thursday appearance on SportsCenter, the SEC Network analyst was asked about the upcoming marriage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which is expected to take place Friday at Madison Square Garden. What followed was vintage Finebaum, complete with a self-deprecating anecdote and a not-so-subtle jab at one of college football's most polarizing coaches.

Finebaum started with the jokes, recounting a failed trip to MSG where he hoped someone would recognize him. "I nearly got arrested so I came back home," Finebaum said. He then pivoted to the couple, declaring he planned to bring them a puppy because "every marriage, every new couple needs a puppy to bring them together."

Finebaum's prediction on Kelce-Swift vs. LSU's Lane Kiffin

The real fireworks came when SportsCenter host Brian Custer asked whether the marriage would outlast Lane Kiffin's tenure at LSU. Finebaum did not hesitate.

"That's the easiest question you've ever asked me," Finebaum said. "Yes, yes, yes. Kiffin has no shot at LSU. I think these two are going to make it."

The comment wasn't exactly out of character. Finebaum has been one of Kiffin's most consistent critics since his departure from Ole Miss last November. He initially called Kiffin a "bridge-burner" for leaving the Rebels before their College Football Playoff run and has floated the idea that Kiffin could bolt for another job if the right opportunity presented itself.

Which one lasts longer?



The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding? Or Lane Kiffin's tenure at LSU? pic.twitter.com/zkB9mVkJ0R — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 2, 2026

More recently, Finebaum warned that Kiffin doesn't fully grasp how demanding the LSU fan base can be, calling the Tigers "probably the biggest mystery on the board this year."

What makes the dig land is how much context sits behind it because Kiffin's coaching history supports the skepticism. He lasted one season at Tennessee before bolting for USC. He was fired five games into his fourth year with the Trojans. He spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic before heading to Ole Miss. His longest tenure as a head coach anywhere remains his six years in Oxford.

Kiffin's track record, what it means for LSU's future

LSU signed Kiffin to a seven-year, $91 million deal, expecting sustained success, not a coaching carousel. But Finebaum has suggested from the start that Kiffin's wandering eye could be a problem. He once said on the Dan Patrick Show that Kiffin is "just never going to be happy anywhere," while acknowledging the talent on this roster.

That talent is real. Kiffin assembled the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and featuring four players who followed him from Ole Miss. He retained defensive coordinator Blake Baker and built a staff designed to compete immediately. LSU's schedule is also favorable, with Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas all coming to Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is on the receiving end of more criticism from Paul Finebaum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Finebaum has positioned himself as the voice asking whether it all holds together. In May, he gave Kiffin one more season to reach the College Football Playoff before labeling him overrated. And now, on the eve of the biggest celebrity wedding of the summer, Finebaum has found another way to make the point.

The contrast between Kelce and Swift, who announced their engagement in August 2025 and have kept a remarkably tight inner circle around wedding planning, and Kiffin, who departed Oxford to a chorus of boos and one-finger salutes on a Baton Rouge-bound plane, is hard to miss.

Kiffin and the Tigers are preparing for SEC Media Days, which begin July 20 in Tampa.