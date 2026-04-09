Paul Finebaum Fires Shot at Big Ten Powerhouse While Defending the SEC

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently engaged in a series of heated exchanges regarding the status of the SEC and the Big Ten. During a segment of The Paul Finebaum Show, the veteran commentator dismissed criticisms of the Southeastern Conference while taking direct aim at Ohio State.

The tension spiked when an Ohio State fan named Kaden called in to challenge Finebaum’s perceived SEC bias. Finebaum didn't hold back, shutting down the caller's arguments before pivoting to a blunt critique of the Buckeyes' lack of recent hardware, which doesn't exactly make sense given the title drought suffered by SEC programs not named Georgia.

This back-and-forth highlights the messy, ongoing debate over which conference actually runs college football. With the Big Ten making power moves like its $7 billion TV rights deal, Finebaum’s verbal jabs serve as a loud defense of the SEC’s long-standing, but fading, reign at the top.

Big Ten and SEC rivalry

The exchange between Finebaum and Ohio State supporters highlights the rivalry between the two wealthiest conferences in college sports. As the Big Ten expands and secures significant media rights deals, the narrative of SEC invincibility has faced increased scrutiny.

Finebaum specifically targeted Ohio State’s national title drought when responding to Kaden's claims of SEC arrogance, even though the Big Ten has reeled off three straight titles (Michigan 2023, Ohio State 2024, Indiana 2025)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2024, the program's third title since 2002. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m going to cut this short, much like Ohio State’s quest to win more than one national championship over the last what, 12 or 13 years, has been cut short pretty much every time," Finebaum said.

The analyst also addressed conference viewership, suggesting that Saturday audiences still favor the SEC because Big Ten matchups are often harder to find on television.

More contention between Finebaum & Big Ten

Finebaum’s history with the Columbus faithful has been marked by abrasive interactions. He has previously characterized the fan base using a list of sharp adjectives, including obnoxious, disgusting, and despicable.

In his latest show, Finebaum dismissed another caller named Elliot, whom he accused of being a "fraud" regarding his support for the Big Ten.

Finebaum claimed that the conference's fans are often driven more by a hatred of the SEC than by genuine loyalty to their own programs.