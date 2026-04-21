Paul Finebaum Identifies Major Issue Plaguing College Football Coaches

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing a familiar but increasingly complicated decision, one that reflects a broader issue across college football.

It is no longer just about choosing the best quarterback. It is about managing the risk that comes with that choice.

In previous eras, the decision was straightforward. Coaches played the quarterback who gave them the best chance to win, which often meant leaning on experience. Veterans understood the system, had game reps and could handle pressure situations more consistently.

That logic still applies, but it is no longer the only factor. With the rise of the transfer portal and NIL, playing time has become just as important as performance in roster management. If a highly touted young player does not see the field, there is a real possibility he will leave for another opportunity.

Quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack throw during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum highlighted that dilemma on "The Paul Finebaum Show," pointing directly to Alabama’s current quarterback situation.

"If you go with the veteran, Austin Mack, who has been a part of the (Kalen) DeBoer system with (Ryan) Grubb, and you do run a risk of really losing your other player," Finebaum said.

That puts Alabama in a difficult position between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

Mack, a redshirt junior, has familiarity with head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb dating back to their time at Washington. While his in-game experience is limited, he has spent years in the system, which often translates to quicker decision-making and fewer mistakes.

Russell, on the other hand, represents the future. A former five-star recruit, he enters his redshirt freshman season with significant expectations. He has attempted just 15 passes in his career, but his upside is undeniable.

This is where the modern dilemma becomes clear. The veteran offers stability, while the younger player offers potential. In today’s game, potential also comes with urgency.

There is a strong argument that Russell would benefit from additional development time. Learning behind a veteran, gaining experience in practice, and gradually adjusting to the speed of the game have historically produced better long-term results, especially for quarterbacks with NFL aspirations.

But development timelines have changed. Players are less willing to wait, and programs are less able to ask them to.

That tension is at the core of the transfer portal debate. While it provides opportunities, it also forces programs to make decisions based on retention as much as performance.

There is also a recent example within the program. Ty Simpson, a former five-star recruit, waited his turn and eventually made the most of his opportunity. His path represents the traditional model of development.

The question now is whether that model still works in the current landscape.

For Alabama, the decision will shape more than just the upcoming season. It will reflect how the program balances winning now with building for the future in an era where those goals do not always align.

Choosing the veteran may provide short-term stability. Choosing the younger player may secure long-term potential.

In today’s college football environment, the challenge is that programs are often forced to choose between the two.