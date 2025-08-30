Paul Finebaum is getting roasted for Arch Manning comments
Prior to one of the most anticipated season openers in recent memory, college football analyst Paul Finebaum made a claim that may have been too strong, even for the moment. Before kickoff between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, Finebaum asserted that Arch Manning "is the best player we have seen from every aspect since Tim Tebow."
As you might be able to assume, especially after Manning put together a shaky performance against the Buckeyes on the road, Finebaum is hearing it all.
In the first half, Texas didn't have a single point to show for their efforts. Manning completed five out of 10 passes for 26 yards (71.8 QB rating) in the first two quarters of play. That's not exactly what Finebaum had envisioned. In the second half the Longhorns were able to move the ball better — but that isn't saying much. Manning ended the ball game with 170 yards on 17-of-30 passing (56.7%) and one touchdown. He also threw one interception and logged 38 rushing yards.
Ohio State couldn't get much going on offense in their own regard but it was enough to get the job done against Texas. QB Julian Sayin threw for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes offense had only 203 yards of total offense. Texas logged 166 yards on the ground (compared to Ohio State's 77 yards) for a total of 336 yards for the day. But, as you can imagine, Ohio State fans won't want to hear it now as their team has taken the driver seat to be college football's new No. 1 team.
The defining moments of the game were the red zone stops for Ohio State and one big completion for Sayin. Despite HC Ryan Day and company staying conservative, they got enough from the pass game to put points on the board. It was a fourth quarter 40-yard throw-and-catch from Sayin to WR Carnell Tate that put Ohio State up 14-0 and put the pressure on Texas the rest of the way.
Finebaum's comments may have been premature but there is still plenty of season left. Ohio State figures to move into the top spot of the AP Poll next week and Texas will most certainly drop a few spots while they lick their wounds.