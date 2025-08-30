How far Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy odds dipped after 1st half at Ohio State
Arch Manning came into the 2025 college football season on the heels of some enormous publicity, and as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
But one ugly half of football already has his odds going down in real time.
Manning is now listed at +1000 to win the Heisman after his first half as the Longhorns’ starter against Ohio State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
That represents a dip from the +750 position Manning held at the top of the Heisman Trophy leader board for most of the offseason and heading into Week 1.
But now, Texas’ star signal caller slipped behind LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, both of whom are now tied in the lead with +750 odds.
A little overreaction after just 30 minutes of watching Manning on the field, as was bound to happen given all the endless discourse around the player, but it does represent a slight movement in where the money is going very, very early this season.
Manning completed just 5 of 10 passes against the Buckeyes’ defense and was averaging a meager 2.8 yards per pass attempt as the second half of the game kicked off.
The quarterback also accounted for just 26 passing yards in his highly-anticipated start, adding 13 rushing yards for an offense that went 1 of 7 on third down and netted 79 yards on 26 plays.
Reigning national champion Ohio State took a 7-0 lead into the halftime break after driving 80 yards in the second quarter, culminating in CJ Donaldson rushing for a 1 yard score on fourth down.
Texas is the first preseason No. 1 team in college football to be held scoreless in the first half of a season opener in a generation.
Not since 1988, when No. 1 Florida State failed to score a point against Miami, and ultimately lost that game, 31-0, all of 37 years ago.
Given we’re one half into the start of the college football season, none of this matters all that much, but it’s notable to see some of the instant reaction to Arch Manning’s first start.
