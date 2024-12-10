Paul Finebaum calls out Kirby Smart for shot at SEC, Greg Sankey
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t waste the opportunity to take a little shot at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey right to his face after winning the conference championship over his team’s tough schedule, but Paul Finebaum didn’t appreciate that decision.
“I think everybody knows my affinity for Kirby Smart, but I, frankly, thought he was out of line for blasting the commissioner standing right next to him, presenting the trophy,” Finebaum said.
“What was the point of taking a cheap shot at the commissioner of the SEC who did not do that schedule? By the way, on Wednesday night, you’re going to see next year’s schedule and it’s going to be the reverse of that. It’s still the same schedule, but the home games.”
Finebaum added: “For Kirby Smart, who rarely makes an error, I thought it was really below the belt. Can you not say that without calling out the guy next to you who’s handing out the championship trophy?
ESPN’s camera panned over to Sankey moments after Smart’s comments, and it didn’t appear the SEC commissioner was entirely pleased with what he heard, either.
Finebaum is correct about the schedule that the Bulldogs will face next season.
Georgia’s schedule was brutal this season, playing three games on the road against Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, but those teams will be coming to Athens in 2025.
But as for right now, Smart and the Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry, embarking on the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed, playing in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
