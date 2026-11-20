Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has turned his X account into one of college football’s most-watched feeds this month, and fans now believe he’s officially taken the “most online coach” crown from LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach made it official Thursday night. She wrote that “Cig has become our most Online College Football coach” and that “he’s taken the mantle from Lane Kiffin” after Cignetti blasted a CBS Sports coaching carousel report as “fake news.”

Cignetti’s fake news jab at CBS

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The report from John Talty, Richard Johnson and Chris Hummer floated Cignetti as a possible target if Michigan moves on from Kyle Whittingham. It cited sources who said Cignetti has concerns about funding and about Indiana’s ability to keep winning at this level.

Cignetti quoted Talty’s post promoting the story and capped his reply with a clown emoji: “Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try.” The post had nearly 976,000 views by Friday morning. X also attached a reader note citing Indianapolis Star reporting that called the idea of Cignetti leaving “100% false.”

The SEC shot has some history behind it. Earlier this month on his coach’s show, Cignetti said the “SEC gets a lot of love from the ESPN” along with “all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum.”

Cignetti, 65, is also under contract through 2033 at an average of more than $13 million per year, per the Indianapolis Star. Jumping to a 5-5 Michigan team never made much sense.

Why do fans think Kiffin lost his crown?

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Thursday’s post capped a November run that few coaches would try in the middle of a playoff chase. After the first College Football Playoff rankings put Indiana at No. 4, Cignetti posted “Facts are stubborn things.” When the committee dropped the idle Hoosiers to No. 9 a week later, he fired back with “Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?”

Two days after a 27-13 win over USC, Cignetti defended the Trojans’ embattled coach: “Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building.” That post has topped 2 million views.

Kiffin, meanwhile, has spent November on defense. LSU is 6-4 after a 31-13 loss to Alabama and a 22-21 loss to Texas that ended its playoff hopes. His postgame comment that “we’ll have better rosters” drew more backlash than laughs. Kiffin’s trolling always landed best when Ole Miss was winning, and a four-loss debut in Baton Rouge leaves little room for victory laps online.

Indiana fans embrace Cignetti’s X persona

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Hoosier fans flooded Cignetti’s replies with praise. “Curt Cignetti has made an enemy of ESPN and the SEC, and I couldn’t be more proud,” one fan wrote in a post that drew 1,500 likes. Another longtime Indiana fan offered to “proudly donate the first $1000” toward a statue, and one reply to Auerbach called Cignetti “much more likable than Kiffin.”

Pete Sampson of The Athletic joined in: “Again, Curt Cignetti needs to tweet more.”

Not everyone bought the SEC angle, since CBS carries Big Ten games. “CBS is a B1G TV rights holder and he’s still scorching the Earth. Good lord, man,” wrote Dawgs Central publisher Graham Coffey.

Cignetti is 36-3 at Indiana. The 9-1 Hoosiers can clinch a third straight 10-win season when they visit Washington on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.