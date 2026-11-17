ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum went scorched earth on Indiana coach Curt Cignetti on Tuesday, telling the reigning national champion to stop feuding with the College Football Playoff selection committee hours before the latest rankings drop.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum mocked Cignetti’s emoji-filled jab at the committee and said the 65-year-old “seems like grandpa who has a phone in his hand for the first time and he’s just playing with all the emojis.”

Finebaum’s message to Curt Cignetti

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Finebaum then sided with ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich, who opened the segment by picking apart Indiana’s resume.

“I agree with Heather on everything she said,” Finebaum said. “I mean, this team really should have four losses right now, and they played a couple of high school teams in the preseason. So, Coach Cignetti, you’re a great coach. You have a national championship. Quit complaining. Quit being grandpa. Quit being ‘get off my lawn’ right now, because you have a chance. You may be the Big Ten’s only chance to get to the national championship game.”

The four-loss math comes from three one-score escapes: a 29-23 win vs. Northwestern and overtime wins at Michigan and vs. Minnesota. Finebaum’s last point carries more weight, though, because Dinich projected only two Big Ten teams in the top 12, Indiana and undefeated UCLA.

What set off Curt Cignetti?

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Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the committee’s second rankings during a bye week, and Cignetti fired back on X: “Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?” He followed both questions with emojis, including three clowns.

The Hoosiers beat No. 18 USC 27-13 on Saturday to improve to 9-1, and Cignetti, who defended Lincoln Riley against “clueless” critics after the win, kept the fight going Monday.

“You get tired of the narrative sometimes,” Cignetti said. “Quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time. They ain’t won a game since, but it was a quality win back then. I guess bad losses don’t count anymore.”

He added that the criticism “feeds into our motivation and our chip, and that’s why I’m not afraid to keep it alive. And you know what? I’m 65 years old and I really don’t give a (expletive).”

Heather Dinich on the CFP committee

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Dinich, who projected Indiana at No. 9, didn’t buy the complaint.

“Coach, you needed overtime to beat a bad Michigan team, a mediocre at best Minnesota team,” Dinich said. “He is a great coach. He’s the best coach in the country, but this might not be the best team in the country this year.”

She also pointed out that “Mark Dantonio, Gus Malzahn, Mike Riley, Jeff Tedford, four former head coaches, are in that room weighing in on what Indiana looks like. Those are his clowns.”

The committee releases its next rankings at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN, and Indiana visits Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday before closing the regular season at home against Purdue.