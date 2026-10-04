Paul Finebaum Names College Football's 'Most Complete Team' After Dominant Week 5 Win

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum watched No. 7 Alabama rout No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23 from the Davis Wade Stadium sideline Saturday, and the performance pushed him to break from the analytics on the conference's top team.

Finebaum conceded the metrics favor Georgia but trusted what he saw in Starkville. "If you use the eye test, I'm telling you, Alabama looks like the most complete and best team that I have seen this season," Finebaum said Sunday on ESPN.

Alabama defense shuts down Kamario Taylor

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Luke Metz (26) leads the team with 36 total tackles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum's praise centered on how the Crimson Tide handled Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, whom Finebaum recently floated as a candidate to surpass Dak Prescott as the program's most famous quarterback.

"They were dynamic in every aspect of the game, shutting down what we all thought may be the new wunderkind of college football," Finebaum said.

Taylor, playing on an injured ankle, threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and took five sacks before leaving with his team down 26 points in the fourth quarter. Defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. returned the first interception 30 yards for a touchdown, and Mississippi State finished with 18 rushing yards on 30 carries.

"It's pretty obvious that he wasn't able to do anything with his legs," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell completed 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns and added a 17-yard touchdown run. The Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on all seven red zone trips, and their 56 points are the most scored against a ranked home opponent in regulation in SEC history.

Why does Heather Dinich favor Georgia?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich named Georgia the SEC's most complete team during the same segment.

"They're No. 3 in the country in total efficiency according to ESPN analytics, and No. 1 in offensive efficiency," Dinich said. "I don't think Gunner Stockton is getting enough credit for what they're doing."

The Georgia quarterback threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 38-14 win over Vanderbilt. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt also named Georgia the SEC's top team last week.

Dinich still projects Georgia behind Texas and Ohio State because of the competition the Bulldogs have faced.

"They've done it against the No. 97 schedule in the country to this point," Dinich said. "You cannot ignore the Texas wins against Ohio State and on the road against the Vols."

Texas beat Tennessee 20-17 in Knoxville on Sept. 26.

Georgia at Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart meet briefly on the field | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Georgia visits Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with both teams carrying 5-0 records. Alabama is 3-0 in SEC play and has scored at least 45 points in every game this season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is 17-5 in ranked-on-ranked games as an FBS head coach. His 21 wins against ranked opponents since 2021 trail only the 26 by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart among active FBS coaches.