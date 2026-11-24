Paul Finebaum believes the SEC finally has the appetite to remove LSU from the conference, and the ESPN analyst pinned the blame for the Tigers' crisis on basketball coach Will Wade and the state politics that brought him back.

Finebaum went on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday and told host Mike Greenberg that the conference is serious about its threat to expel one of its founding members. "Greeny, this is not a bluff," Finebaum said. "We are officially at DEFCON 1."

Why Finebaum blames Will Wade

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LSU fired Wade in March 2022 amid NCAA recruiting violations. In March it lured him back from NC State with a seven-year, $30 million deal. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry had pushed for the coach's return, and Finebaum said the governor's influence drove the hire.

"Why? Because the governor wanted it," Finebaum said. "We're not in the '30s with Huey Long. We have Jeff Landry running the show down there."

The flashpoint came Nov. 17, when Wade added former St. John's star RJ Luis Jr. to his roster. The 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year once signed an NBA two-way contract, and that makes him ineligible under SEC rules. LSU relied on a Louisiana judge's preliminary injunction instead and played him against Louisiana-Monroe. A day later, LSU president Wade Rousse instructed Wade not to play Luis.

"Everyone said, 'Do not put him in,'" Finebaum said. "And then they put him in last week. And then the next day, the president said he's gone, acting as if the president of the university was unaware of what was going on. It was an egregious violation of SEC policy."

SEC sets Dec. 3 LSU meeting

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SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has called a special meeting for Dec. 3 to consider the termination of LSU's membership, according to a federal court filing Monday. In his declaration, Sankey says athletic director Verge Ausberry and Wade both assured him Luis wouldn't play. Removing LSU requires a two-thirds vote of the league's presidents.

This is the second expulsion threat of the fall. In September, the SEC scheduled a similar vote after Lane Kiffin tried to roster former NFL signees Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. That meeting never happened because the first-year football coach backed down. Finebaum said at the time that the presidents very well might vote to kick LSU out if they voted that day, and he's more certain now.

"Remember, they considered it during the Kiffin saga," Finebaum said. "But this time, there are enough votes. They have the votes to kick LSU out."

What happens to LSU next?

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Luis' attorney, Tony Clayton, plans to sue the SEC and Sankey for damages. LSU has asked a federal judge to dismiss the conference's lawsuit.

Finebaum didn't go as far as predicting expulsion, but he expects a significant penalty either way.

"Most people don't think it will happen, but something serious is going to happen, whether they get kicked out or whether there is a suspension or an expulsion of the coach," Finebaum said. "Nobody really knows for sure, but the SEC is not going to let this go on any longer."

The football program has its own problems. Kiffin's Tigers lost 27-13 at Tennessee on Saturday in a game that stopped late after fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles toward the LSU sideline. SEC presidents will decide LSU's membership status when they meet Dec. 3.