LSU's playoff hopes vanished with a last-second loss to Texas, but ESPN analyst Tim Tebow believes coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers still have enough talent to wreck No. 9 Tennessee's postseason plans in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

Asked by anchor Matt Barrie on SportsCenter Friday how dangerous LSU is to Tennessee, the former Florida quarterback didn't hedge. "I think they're the most dangerous team in the country," Tebow said. "They're unranked and maybe one of the top three or four most talented teams in the country."

Why is LSU so dangerous?

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Tebow's case starts with Tennessee's quarterbacks. "Especially when you have two young quarterbacks for Tennessee, these two quarterbacks' QBR on third down is 217th and 168th," Tebow said. "There are only 219 eligible quarterbacks. So when you've got a great defense and a running game, but you can't throw the ball against an LSU team that gets after the quarterback, they're so dangerous."

The Vols have gone back and forth all season. True freshman Faizon Brandon won the job in camp, then hurt his right shoulder in a 20-17 loss to Texas. Second-year passer George MacIntyre made five straight starts before hurting his knee in last week's 22-7 win at Texas A&M, where Tennessee scored one touchdown and leaned on five Cooper Ranvier field goals.

"At the end of the day, whoever is out there has got to go play really good football," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday.

That's an uncomfortable spot against an LSU defense that leads the country with 40 sacks. Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has 9.5 of them.

Tennessee's playoff hopes on the line

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Tennessee is 8-2 and sits No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and it's still chasing a spot in the SEC title game along with Texas and Alabama. Barrie asked whether a 9-3 Tennessee would still get in if it lost Saturday.

"It's tough. I think it's tough," Tebow said. "I think they would be close, but probably out."

The Vols' defense gives them a cushion, since it allows 14.3 points per game and has 39 sacks of its own. Tebow laid out the rest of the formula. "You've got to find a way to win the turnover battle," he said. "You've got to find a way to get the crowd into it. DeSean Bishop has to be big."

The turnover battle favors Tennessee on paper because LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown an SEC-high 12 interceptions.

Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium

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Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge hasn't matched the hype. LSU is 6-4 and 0-4 against ranked teams, and it lost 31-13 to Alabama before blowing a 21-10 third-quarter lead in the 22-21 loss to Texas.

"We were brought here to win, and we need to win more than that," Kiffin said after the Texas game. The pressure on Kiffin has followed him all season, as Paul Finebaum's recent take on his portal approach showed.

Kiffin went 7-6 in his only season at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, and Vols fans haven't forgiven him. He isn't worried about the reception. "We've been in so many toxic environments, it will be more of it," Kiffin said.

LSU and Tennessee kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.