The SEC has a punishment decision to make after Tennessee fans showered Neyland Stadium with golf balls and mustard bottles late in a 27-13 win over LSU coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers, repeating the 2021 scene that cost the school $250,000.

Play stopped with 3:14 left after a pass interference call, and LSU players had to move off their sideline to avoid getting hit. Kiffin wasn't shocked, pointing straight back to what Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said at SEC Media Days in July.

Why do golf balls follow Kiffin?

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Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season in 2009 and bolted for USC in January 2010. Vols fans never forgave him, and when he brought Ole Miss to Knoxville in October 2021, debris rained down after a disputed fourth-down spot with 54 seconds left. A yellow golf ball hit Kiffin, who joked he wasn't sure if he was more excited to win or to escape the golf balls. He kept the ball as a souvenir.

His exit from Ole Miss to LSU this past offseason reopened the wound, and Heupel poured salt on it in July.

"I certainly hope that our fans haven't cooled off, whether it's the grocery stores stocked up on mustard, or the sports stores that they've got reinforcements on the golf balls," Heupel said.

Asked if Saturday surprised him, Kiffin brought it right back to Heupel.

"Probably not when the coach says at SEC Media Days to go buy your golf balls, and I'm not being critical of him," Kiffin said. "I'm laughing at it, but they listened to their coach. No, that didn't surprise me."

SEC debris fines since 2021

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Tennessee paid $250,000 for the 2021 mess, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the disruption "cannot be repeated on any SEC campus." Texas and LSU paid the same amount in 2024, and Alabama faced the question after its fans threw bottles at Georgia players in October, a case we broke down at the time.

Ole Miss was fined $250,000 two weeks ago after fans threw bottles during a 42-7 loss to Georgia, but the SEC kept alcohol sales running in Oxford. That's despite league rules stating a school whose fans use cans or plastic bottles as projectiles "is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege."

How far should the SEC go?

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Another $250,000 check would treat Tennessee like a first-time offender, and it isn't one. It's the same stadium, the same target and the same props as 2021, and the head coach previewed it from a podium four months ago.

The alcohol suspension in the SEC's own rules is the tool the league skipped in the Tennessee, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss cases, and Tennessee is the strongest candidate to become the first school to lose it. Losing sales for an SEC home game next season would sting in Knoxville far more than a deduction from a revenue check.

Kiffin called Neyland "the most affected I've seen a team by a crowd" in his career, and LSU committed 16 penalties, including eight false starts, so the crowd already had an edge without throwing anything.

Tennessee closes the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, one win from a College Football Playoff bid.