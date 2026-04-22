The Auburn Tigers are entering yet another new era, but this time the focus is clear. If the quarterback position is not fixed, nothing else will matter.

Auburn moved on from Hugh Freeze during the 2025 season after three years of inconsistency. Freeze was hired with the expectation that he could revive a struggling program, much like he did earlier in his career with the Ole Miss Rebels, where he went 39-25 and built a competitive SEC team.

That success never translated to Auburn. Freeze finished 15-19 and failed to produce a winning season. The bigger issue, however, was not just the record; it was the inability to establish any consistency on offense, particularly at quarterback.

Auburn cycled through options, including Payton Thorne and Jackson Arnold, without finding a reliable answer. That instability ultimately defined Freeze’s tenure more than any other factor.

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum did not hold back when discussing the situation.

"There's no doubt," Finebaum said. "I know it sounds like we just get on here... I've always liked Hugh Freeze. I always thought, offensively, he was a creative coach, but he just didn't seem to have the nerve anymore. That's a bad place to be when you are an offensive play caller... He just did not have it."

That criticism highlights a deeper issue. Creativity means little if it does not translate into production and consistency. Now, Auburn turns to Alex Golesh, who arrives with a different kind of opportunity. Unlike his predecessor, Golesh appears to have a potential answer at quarterback from the start in Byrum Brown.

Brown brings proven production, throwing for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, while also adding 1,008 rushing yards and 14 scores. That dual-threat ability immediately raises the ceiling of Auburn’s offense, at least on paper.

There is, however, a valid concern. That production came outside the SEC, where the level of competition is significantly different. Projecting that success against elite defenses is far from guaranteed.

Still, even a slight drop in production could represent a major upgrade for Auburn. That is how low the bar has been at the position in recent years.

Early returns have been mixed. Brown struggled in the spring game, finishing with just 84 total yards and two interceptions.

While that performance raises questions, it should not define expectations. Spring games rarely provide a complete picture, especially for quarterbacks adjusting to new systems and teammates.

What matters more is whether Brown can provide stability once the season begins. Auburn does not need perfection at quarterback. It needs reliability, leadership and the ability to make plays in critical moments.

That is where recent teams have fallen short. The inability to execute offensively, particularly in key situations, has turned competitive games into losses and prolonged the program’s struggles.

Golesh’s success will ultimately depend on whether that changes. If Brown can deliver consistent production, Auburn’s offense will take a significant step forward. If not, the program risks repeating the same cycle.

For Auburn, the formula is simple. Fix the quarterback position, and everything else becomes easier. Fail to do so, and no amount of coaching changes will be enough to reverse the trend.