Paul Finebaum Names Legendary SEC Coach Who Nearly Made Stunning Return

Moving on is often harder than rebuilding. That is the reality facing the Alabama Crimson Tide as the program enters Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer.

On the field, there has been progress. A nine-win first season followed by an 11-win campaign and a return to the College Football Playoff suggests the foundation is forming. By most standards, that trajectory would be viewed as success.

But this is not most programs. This is a program still living in the shadow of Nick Saban.

That shadow is not subtle. It defines expectations, shapes perception and influences how every result is judged. And right now, it is preventing a full transition into the next era.

Saban’s run was not just successful. It was historic. Six national championships in 17 seasons set a standard that is nearly impossible to replicate. Expecting that level of dominance to continue immediately under a new coach ignores how rare that era truly was. Yet the expectation remains.

Nick Saban on the ESPN College Gameday set during the Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That disconnect is why even clear progress feels insufficient. An 11-win season is not celebrated the same way. A playoff appearance is not enough. And a lopsided loss on a national stage becomes confirmation that the program has fallen behind, rather than part of a larger rebuilding process.

The conversation surrounding a potential coaching move only reinforced that mindset.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst suggested that if DeBoer had left, there was a belief that Saban could have been convinced to return, even if only temporarily.

"I think the two of us could have gotten rich betting that Nick Saban would have said yes [to an interim return]."

That idea says more about the present than it does about the past. It reflects a fan base that is not fully ready to let go. But the reality is simple. That era is over.

Saban has stepped away from coaching and, by all indications, has embraced life beyond the sideline. The challenges of the modern game, including NIL and the transfer portal, played a role in that decision. Expecting a return is not just unrealistic; it delays the necessary shift in mindset.

This is where the program faces its biggest challenge. It is not about schemes or recruiting rankings. It is about acceptance.

Until the focus shifts entirely to the current staff and the current roster, progress will always feel incomplete. Every comparison to the past creates an impossible benchmark for the present to meet. That does not mean standards should drop. It means standards should evolve.

Championship expectations can still exist, but they must be paired with an understanding that building toward that level takes time, especially in a changing landscape.

DeBoer may or may not be the long-term answer. That remains to be seen. But the evaluation should be based on what he is building, not on what came before him.

Because no one is recreating that era. And the sooner that is accepted, the sooner the program can fully move forward.