ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is done crediting LSU coach Lane Kiffin as college football’s top roster builder, arguing the $91 million coach’s reputation as the portal king didn’t survive a 6-4 first season in Baton Rouge.

After LSU’s 22-21 loss to Texas in the final seconds, Finebaum told Matt Barrie, “The one thing about Lane Kiffin that we always used to say is he could go out and build a roster. He was the portal king. Well, he’s not anymore.”

Why isn’t Kiffin the portal king?

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Kiffin’s first offseason in Baton Rouge produced the No. 1 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. The 41-player haul included quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top overall player in the portal, plus Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and Ole Miss pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

LSU paired that roster with a seven-year, $91 million contract for Kiffin. Four losses later, the Tigers still don’t have a ranked win.

“The perception now has become the reality,” Finebaum said. “Is he really this genius coach that we all have tried to make him out to be? And we have data now. This isn’t just some dog whistling or barking or howling at the wind.”

Finebaum went further earlier in the show. “To win a national championship, you know what you actually have to do? You have to beat good teams,” he said. “And at the moment, Lane Kiffin seems incapable of beating good teams. He seems incapable of winning at home as a favorite. He seems incapable of outcoaching anyone but himself.”

LSU’s $40 million roster

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Barrie pointed to the price tag, saying LSU spent “40-plus mil by all accounts” on a roster that should be good enough to win a championship. “This was an expensive miss in Year 1,” Barrie said.

The Tigers led Texas 21-13 entering the fourth quarter but didn’t score again, and Leavitt finished with three interceptions. Barrie noted Leavitt “wasn’t able to move LSU down the field when he needed it most” and wondered whether “maybe the wrong quarterback went to LSU.”

Kiffin didn’t dodge the expectations after the loss. “I get it. Underperformance. It doesn’t matter if the games have been close or if they go down to the last six seconds. I was brought here to win, and we need to win more than that,” he said. He also asked for patience, adding, “You build things, and they take a little bit of time.”

What’s left for Lane Kiffin?

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LSU closes the regular season at Tennessee and at Arkansas and needs two wins just to finish 8-4. Finebaum backed Kiffin against Texas and doesn’t plan to do it again.

“I genuinely believed he would pull this game off, and he didn’t,” Finebaum said. “I’m done trying to pick Lane Kiffin to win a game. I’ll never do that again.”

LSU visits Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.