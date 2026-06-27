Paul Finebaum Reveals One SEC Coach Isn't on the Hot Seat Despite Questions

The 2026 college football season will see some head coaches on the hot seat and others hoping to stay off of it.

Josh Heupel Enters a Year of Quiet Pressure

That's where Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel finds himself. Overall, Heupel has done a good job in Knoxville. He's gone 45-20 in his five seasons, made the program's first College Football Playoff and completely pulled them out of the pit they were in thanks to the Jeremy Pruitt era.

But the team went 8-5 this past season, and while it wasn't his worst season record-wise, one could argue it was his worst season from a wins standpoint. The team didn't beat a team that won more than five games all season.

The one team they beat with five wins was the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who went 5-8, and it took double overtime to knock them off. The 2021 season is Heupel's worst season record-wise at 7-6, but they beat a 10-win team and a seven-win team that season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Downplays Hot Seat Talk

That's why Heupel could find himself soon on the hot seat if things don't get back on track this season. ESPN's Paul Finebaum dismissed any notion that Heupel is in danger of losing his job. But did admit there are a lot of question marks.

"Josh Heupel is a name that many people aren't interested in running off," Finebaum said. "We all know what he's done. "Last year ended poorly. This year, there's a lot of question marks."

QB Development and Defensive Improvement Key

Some of the biggest question marks have to do with the quarterback position and the defense. The Volunteers will start at quarterback either redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, who has nine career passes for 69 yards, or they'll start five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon. Either way, not a lot of experience.

The one positive for both of those quarterbacks is that Heupel runs a very quarterback-friendly system. He's also known for developing quarterbacks and helping them have productive seasons. So, whoever gets the job will have that benefit.

The defense is another story. After finishing No. 6 in total defense in 2024, the defense fell off in 2025, finishing No. 92. This led Heupel to dismiss defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Heupel then replaced Banks with Jim Knowles.

Knowles is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football. He played a major role in leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship in 2024, leading them to the top-ranked defense in the country.

However, he elected to leave Ohio State and become the defensive coordinator for his home state team, the Penn State Nittany Lions. But head coach James Franklin was fired midseason, leaving Knowles without a job at the season's end.

The 2026 season for Tennessee ultimately hinges on whether the offense can stabilize quickly around a first-time starter and whether the defense under Knowles can rebound after a major regression.

If both developments take hold, Heupel's job security remains intact. If they lag, the pressure will likely carry in 2027 rather than immediately peak this season.