Paul Finebaum Rules Out SEC Giant From CFP Contention After Week 10 Loss

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum ruled Ole Miss out of College Football Playoff contention after Georgia’s 42-7 rout in Oxford, saying coach Pete Golding’s Rebels won’t make a second straight run through the 12-team field.

“Ole Miss will have a nice season. They can go to a good bowl game. They can try to figure out what’s next, but they’re not going back to the playoffs,” Finebaum said Sunday on ESPN’s The Matt Barrie Show.

Why Finebaum wrote off Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum had already told SportsCenter on Saturday night that “last rites have been administered by Pastor Kirby Smart.” On Sunday, alongside SEC Nation host Matt Barrie, he credited an Oct. 17 upset for sharpening Georgia.

“Kirby Smart, at the end of the season, if he’s holding up the national championship trophy, and there’s a good chance he will be, he’s going to thank Alex Golesh for helping him,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think Kirby did that by design, but that loss to Auburn was the biggest favor for them. And you could tell from the first series this was going to be a blowout.”

Golesh’s Auburn team beat the top-ranked Bulldogs 27-24 in Athens on a last-second field goal. Three weeks later, Georgia led Ole Miss 28-0 at halftime.

Gunner Stockton completed 9 of 15 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor turned four catches into 145 yards and three touchdowns. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 170 yards on 18-of-34 passing, took four sacks and accounted for both Ole Miss turnovers.

Barrie pointed to the Rebels’ depleted backfield. “I know they brought the quarterback back, but Kewan Lacy’s hurt. Trinidad just hasn’t been the same,” he said. Lacy dislocated his shoulder in the Oct. 24 loss at Texas and didn’t record a carry against Georgia.

Ole Miss’ playoff path after Georgia

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum also defended Golding, who was promoted when Lane Kiffin left for LSU and won two playoff games before a Fiesta Bowl semifinal loss to Miami.

“It’s too bad for Pete Golding. I think he’s done a really good job of trying to keep the shattered pieces of the Kiffin departure together, but that’s gone now, too,” Finebaum said.

Golding took the blame Saturday night. “That was a butt whooping,” he said. “For our fans to show up the way they did and for us to perform like that, that’s not OK. That starts with me.”

Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3 SEC) was No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and ESPN’s playoff predictor still gave the Rebels a 41% chance after the loss. Still, Kentucky and Texas ranked ahead of them in that first release, and Tennessee figures to climb after beating Kentucky, so winning out doesn’t guarantee a bid.

Finebaum links Ole Miss, LSU collapses

LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finebaum tied the Rebels’ night to their former coach’s afternoon. LSU lost 31-13 at home to Alabama and also fell to 6-3.

“The only good thing that happened to Lane Kiffin yesterday was that Ole Miss lost by a pretty similar amount to an even slightly better team, at least for the moment, than Alabama,” Finebaum said.

He closed the show by drawing a line through the SEC playoff race. “We know who’s not going. And a couple of schools are on life support,” Finebaum said.

Ole Miss visits Oklahoma on Nov. 14, then hosts Wofford on Nov. 21 and Mississippi State on Nov. 27.