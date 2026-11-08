Paul Finebaum Makes Brutal Playoff Declaration on Ole Miss After Georgia Blowout

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum declared Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes finished after Georgia’s 42-7 rout in Oxford, leaving the preseason No. 9 Rebels at 6-3 and needing help in a crowded SEC race with three games left.

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter with anchor Randy Scott, Finebaum said, “Ole Miss, last rites have been administered by Pastor Kirby Smart. You are done. You cannot let this happen at your house.”

Why Paul Finebaum buried Ole Miss

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum was in Oxford on Saturday afternoon when Rebels fans celebrated LSU’s 31-13 home loss to Alabama, the third loss of Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU before last year’s playoff, and Finebaum didn’t hide his amusement. “Karma is a, you know what,” he said.

That night, Georgia scored touchdowns on four of its six first-half possessions and led 28-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs ran for 295 yards to Ole Miss’ 66, and quarterback Gunner Stockton threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, with three of the scores going to wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Smart entered the night winless in two trips to Oxford. He left with Ole Miss’ 16-game home winning streak snapped and the Rebels’ worst home loss since a 62-7 defeat to Alabama in 2018.

Finebaum pointed to Ole Miss’ 32-24 win over LSU in September as the high point. “You beat LSU earlier in the season in the game of the century,” he said. “You forgot the best team in the country was dropping by later on.”

Pete Golding takes blame for Georgia loss

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding didn’t argue with the result. “I did not see that coming. I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “We obviously did not have them ready to play, and that’s not the product that we want to put on tape.”

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for both Ole Miss turnovers. Safety KJ Bolden intercepted him late in the second quarter, and defensive back Rasean Dinkins recovered his fumble on a third-quarter sack to set up Georgia’s fifth touchdown.

What’s left for Ole Miss’ playoff hopes?

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Golding was promoted from defensive coordinator after Kiffin’s exit and led Ole Miss past Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal before a 31-27 Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami in the semifinals.

“They will not be the story of the postseason this year,” Finebaum said. “They will barely be noticed in the postseason this time around.”

The Rebels aren’t eliminated. ESPN’s playoff predictor gave Ole Miss a 41% chance to reach the 12-team field after Week 10, but winning out may not be enough without losses from other SEC contenders.

Golding said his team’s focus stays on what it can control. “We can’t control right now what the playoff committee thinks,” he said. “We’ve got to get ready for Oklahoma.”

Ole Miss visits Oklahoma on Nov. 14, then closes the regular season at home against Wofford on Nov. 21 and Mississippi State on Nov. 27.