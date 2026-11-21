Paul Finebaum Becomes Target of Tim Tebow’s Hilarious Roast on ESPN’s ‘SEC Nation’
A South Carolina fan asked Tim Tebow to shave his head on Saturday’s edition of “SEC Nation.” The former Florida quarterback obliged, giving the fan a haircut modeled after fellow SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum.
Tebow shaved the top and left hair around the sides, turning the fan’s request into a roast of the man who shares the “SEC Nation” desk with him. SEC Network shared the hilarious exchange on X.
Tim Tebow Gives South Carolina Fan the Paul Finebaum Haircut
The joke worked because the haircut gave away who Tebow had in mind. The South Carolina fan had volunteered to lose his hair, and Finebaum wound up being the one getting roasted. For all the opinions Finebaum brings to the show on a Saturday morning, this time his hair did the talking.
“SEC Nation” was in Columbia for South Carolina’s Week 12 matchup against No. 1 Georgia. The crew set up on the Horseshoe on South Carolina’s campus, with both Tebow and Finebaum on the pregame panel alongside host Matt Barrie.
The No. 20 Gamecocks had a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in the country at home. Hours before kickoff, one South Carolina fan had already found a way to leave his mark on the broadcast. All it took was a set of clippers and a former Heisman Trophy winner willing to play barber.
Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.Follow Blackwood89