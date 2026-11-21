A South Carolina fan asked Tim Tebow to shave his head on Saturday’s edition of “SEC Nation.” The former Florida quarterback obliged, giving the fan a haircut modeled after fellow SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum.

Tebow shaved the top and left hair around the sides, turning the fan’s request into a roast of the man who shares the “SEC Nation” desk with him. SEC Network shared the hilarious exchange on X.

South Carolina fan asked @TimTebow to shave his head 😭



"Where's Paul?" 😅 pic.twitter.com/rys9cY9AjE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 21, 2026

Tim Tebow Gives South Carolina Fan the Paul Finebaum Haircut

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The joke worked because the haircut gave away who Tebow had in mind. The South Carolina fan had volunteered to lose his hair, and Finebaum wound up being the one getting roasted. For all the opinions Finebaum brings to the show on a Saturday morning, this time his hair did the talking.

“SEC Nation” was in Columbia for South Carolina’s Week 12 matchup against No. 1 Georgia. The crew set up on the Horseshoe on South Carolina’s campus, with both Tebow and Finebaum on the pregame panel alongside host Matt Barrie.

The No. 20 Gamecocks had a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in the country at home. Hours before kickoff, one South Carolina fan had already found a way to leave his mark on the broadcast. All it took was a set of clippers and a former Heisman Trophy winner willing to play barber.