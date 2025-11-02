$36 million college football HC the new favorite to be named next Penn State coach
College football rumors are swirling about who could be the next Penn State coach. Meanwhile, former Nittany Lions coach James Franklin continues to be linked to Virginia Tech, but Auburn could also enter the mix if the program fires Hugh Freeze.
Penn State has been dealt unfortunate news with Curt Cignetti and Matt Rhule both signing contract extensions. The Big Ten coaches would not be the first to sign extensions only to leave, but it appears to make them unlikely candidates at Penn State.
With the Big Ten coaches seemingly off the board, one name is surging up the odds to be the next Penn State coach. Another SEC coach is also rising as a potential Penn State candidate as well.
Let's examine Louisville's Jeff Brohm as a potential fit as the new Penn State coach.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm emerges as a favorite to be Penn State's next coach
Kalshi is a predictive market that outlines the potential chances of future events happening in sports and culture. Since Rhule's announcement, Brohm has been the favorite to be the next Penn State coach at 21%, per Kalshi. This number has been as high as 40% in recent days.
On Sunday, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz emerged as a co-favorite at Penn State joining Brohm with 21% odds. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that is will "take a lot" for Penn State or another college football program to poach Brohm away from his hometown team.
"Brohm is another option, especially because of his big-game record," Rittenberg wrote on Oct. 30. "He is 4-4 against AP top-five opponents following an Oct. 17 win at Miami. Although Brohm also has struggled in losing games he shouldn't, his big-game success and creative offense are appealing.
"He also is extremely rooted in Louisville -- both at the university and in his hometown -- so it would take a lot to pull him away."
Jeff Brohm signed a six-year, $30 million contract at Louisville
Brohm signed a six-year, $30 million contract with Louisville in 2023, per Yahoo Sports. The veteran coach earned an additional year extension with a $6.5 million salary for 2029 after notching his seventh win at Louisville in 2023.
Drinkwitz would bring an innovative offense and a strong recruiting ability to Happy Valley if Penn State turns to the SEC coach. In addition to Brohm and Drinkwitz, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko are among the favorites to be Penn State's next coach, per Kalshi.