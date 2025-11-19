Penn State coaching search linked to coveted Ohio State assistant
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ search for a new head coach has entered a critical phase following James Franklin’s dismissal earlier this month. Once a national contender, Penn State now faces a full-scale rebuild after opening the season 0-3 against Power Four opponents, including losses to unranked UCLA and Northwestern. For a program that hadn’t needed a coaching change in over a decade, the stakes are high as athletic director Pat Kraft surveys a crowded market.
On The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde provided fresh insight into the direction Penn State could take. Among the names surfacing in conversations is Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, one of college football’s most coveted assistants.
Forde said Penn State’s initial targets, such as Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, removed themselves from contention early, forcing the Nittany Lions to broaden their scope.
“I think they’re looking at a lot of different areas,” Forde said. “Curt Cignetti would have been probably the first option there, but he quickly took himself out of it. I don’t think Matt Rhule was a super attractive option to begin with, he’s taken himself out of it. A lot of talk about assistant coaches, Brian Hartline at Ohio State, possibly Joe Brady from the NFL, who’s with the Buffalo Bills, Eli Drinkwitz maybe from Missouri. So there are options there, maybe a little more quiet than the SEC searches.”
Brian Hartline Emerging as a Viable Option for Penn State
Hartline’s candidacy has gained traction in part due to his success leading the Ohio State offense. After starting with the Buckeyes in 2017 as a quality control assistant, Hartline quickly rose to become one of the top recruiters and wide receiver developers in the country. He has since transitioned into play-calling duties, guiding an offense ranked No. 1 in team passing efficiency and among the national leaders in scoring and total offense.
This season, first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin has thrived under Hartline, throwing for 2,675 yards with 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Those results have put Sayin in prime position for the Heisman Trophy and reaffirmed Hartline’s ability to manage and develop elite quarterback play, an area Penn State has struggled with in recent years.
Forde’s comments align with reports from On3’s Pete Nakos, who listed Hartline among the assistants being evaluated alongside Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Other potential targets include Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, but Hartline’s trajectory and recruiting pedigree make him an especially intriguing fit.
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer recently voiced his support for Hartline taking the next step. “I’m a big Brian Hartline fan,” Meyer told WSYX’s Kellyanne Stitts. “He just needed the experience. I’m glad he stayed here; he had a chance to leave. He learned from us and learned from coach Day, so I think he’s ready.”
Hartline’s mix of player development, offensive innovation, and Big Ten familiarity makes him a logical target for Penn State as Kraft looks to restore stability. The Nittany Lions’ search is expected to continue through the coming weeks, with Hartline’s name likely to remain prominent until a decision is reached.
The Penn State Nittany Lions have their final home game of the season on Saturday against Nebraska at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.