Penn State star Nicholas Singleton makes decision on 2025 football season
Penn State star running back Nicholas Singleton is returning to school for the 2025 football season, his senior campaign, he announced on X.
“After discussing my football future with my family, I have decided to return to Penn State for the 2025 season,” Singleton said in a viral post.
“We still have goals we want to reach as a team, and I want to be alongside my teammates as we reach those goals. I am scheduled to graduate this fall and will earn a degree from Penn State University, which has always been a goal for me.”
His return marks a hugely important point of continuity for the Penn State offense, coming off a year where he helped lead the team to the College Football Playoff semifinal round.
Singleton amassed 1,099 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns this past season, adding 41 receptions for 375 more yards and 5 other touchdowns.
The tailback emerged on the scene back in 2022, when he ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns and has maintained consistent production since then.
As a sophomore in the 2023 campaign, Singleton had 752 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns, but increased his productivity as a receiving back amid the slight decline in rushing output.
He caught 26 passes for 308 yards and scored twice as a receiving option.
“It has been a true honor to don the blue and white for the last three seasons,” Singleton said.
“When I set food into Beaver Stadium, I am aware just how special this place is. Playing in front of college football’s greatest fans is something I have never taken for granted.
“I have been extremely lucky to play for coach Franklin, coach Seider, and the rest of this incredible coaching staff. The guys in that running back room, along with the rest of my teammates, are men I will appreciate forever.”
He added: “It has been a privilege to play with those guys, and they mean the world to me, the family environment in the Lasch building is real.
“We have accomplished a lot here, and we took another big step forward this season. But we know we are capable of being even better.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams