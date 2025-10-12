Penn State's James Franklin has college football's 9th most expensive buyout
On a week when misery abounds for Penn State fans after a third straight loss (and a second straight loss as a 20+ point favorite), there's a big number for coach James Franklin: $56.66 million. That's Franklin's current contract buyout, per Front Office Sports. While it's massive, the figure is just the ninth highest among current college football coaches.
The Top 10 most expensive college football coaching buyouts
10. Matt Rhule, Nebraska ($56.28 million)
9. Franklin, Penn State ($56.66 million)
8. Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($60 million)
7. Mario Cristobal, Miami ($61 million)
6. Brian Kelly, LSU ($62 million)
5. Mike Norvell, Florida State ($63 million)
4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas ($64 million)
3. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama ($70 million)
2. Lincoln Riley, USC ($90 million)
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia ($118 million)
Franklin's struggles
While Franklin's buyout is massive, it's not quite half of the buyout for Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Schools have balked at paying such massive amounts, but it's far from unknown. When Texas A&M cut loose coach Jimbo Fisher after the 2023 season, the buyout amount was consistent reported as in the vicinity of $76 million. Fisher was paid a large lump sum, reported $19 million, within 60 days of his firing and then collects about $7 million annually through 2031.
Franklin's contract is currently structured to run through 2031, with an annual salary of $8.5 million. Penn State fans are doubtlessly frustrated following a pair of losses with PSU as a 20+ point favorite, which is a first in the last three decades and marks Franklin's fourth Penn State loss overall with that status.
Perhaps as concerning to PSU backers, Franklin is now 4-21 at Penn State against top 10 opponents. His time in Happy Valley has resulted in just one Big Ten championship and the Nittany Lions have yet to proceed farther than the CFP semifinals which they reached last season. Will the $56.66 million price tag keep Franklin around or will PSU bite the massive financial bullet?