Quinn Ewers injury: Texas QB exits UTSA game, Arch Manning enters
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers left the first half of Saturday's game against UTSA with an apparent shoulder injury, and his return remains in doubt.
Ewers went down with the ailment following a play that didn't involve him throwing the football, and though he signaled towards the sideline to take him out, he eventually went to the ground instead.
Trainers were working with Ewers on the field before escorting him to the sideline, where he was visibly upset and covering his face with his uniform as he entered the medical tent.
Minutes later, Ewers walked to the Texas locker room for further evaluation wearing a towel over his head.
Ewers emerged from the locker room near the end of the first half wearing street clothes, signaling that his night is over, but the quarterback was not wearing anything on his shoulder that would suggest a significant injury.
In his place, Arch Manning entered the game and made an immediate impact, connecting with DeAndre Moore for a touchdown on his first play from scrimmage.
On his successive drive, Manning ran for a 67-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 28-7 lead over the Roadrunners in the second quarter.
The play was the longest touchdown run by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young scored on an 80-yard carry against Oklahoma State during the 2005 national championship season.
Ewers is considered a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season and his command of the offense has been integral in the Longhorns' chances in the SEC title chase and the College Football Playoff.
Ewers was 14 of 16 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Saturday night.
Texas, ranked No. 2 in this week's AP poll, plays at home against UL Monroe and in its SEC debut against Mississippi State at home the week after before playing Oklahoma on Oct. 12 and hosts likely No. 1 ranked Georgia the following week.
More details to follow
-
