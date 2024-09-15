Quinn Ewers injury update: Latest on Texas QB's return
The injury to Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is not as serious as was originally feared by the team, and he remains on a week-to-week basis regarding his return to the field, according to reports.
Ewers will most likely not appear in next Saturday's game against UL Monroe after suffering an abdominal strain in last weekend's win over UTSA, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Texas does not have a set timetable for when Ewers might return to the field, but there is a sense of optimism around his general condition and likelihood to play soon.
Ewers was originally injured during the second quarter of the Longhorns' eventual 56-7 victory over UTSA, going down to the ground after a non-throwing play and signaling for help from trainers.
He was able to walk to the sideline under his own power and escorted to the injury tent before retreating to the Longhorns' locker room.
Ewers returned to the Texas sideline in street clothes for the rest of the game.
The issue marks the third straight season in which the quarterback has sustained an injury.
He previously injured his throwing shoulder in the 2022 season and his non-throwing shoulder last year.
In Ewers' absence, the Longhorns will go with Arch Manning as QB1 for the time being, a development that fans most likely welcome after his performance on Saturday.
Manning was 9 of 12 passing with 4 touchdowns and he ran for a 67-yard score, the longest such play by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young in the 2005 season.
Texas hosts UL Monroe this coming weekend, welcomes Mississippi State the week following in the program's SEC debut, and is off the week after that.
Texas was named the No. 1 team in the country in this week's AP top 25 football rankings, jumping over formerly top-ranked Georgia after the latter's sluggish play in a win at Kentucky on Saturday.
It marks the first time that Texas has been ranked No. 1 since the 2008 season.
