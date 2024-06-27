Ex-Kentucky WR Randall Cobb 'lucky to be alive' after house fire
Former Kentucky Wildcats and Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb says he and his family are "lucky to be alive" after escaping a fire that started at his house in Nashville this week.
Cobb's wife, Aiyda, posted a story to Instagram that detailed a scary incident when a Tesla charger "caught fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread" in their home.
"We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet," she recalled, with the ex-Wildcats star adding he was able to save the family's dog, Louie.
"I can't get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head," Cobb said. "He didn't even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He's a real hero.
"Unfortunately, we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family."
Cobb played for the New York Jets last season and is currently a free agent. The former Kentucky star played with the Green Bay Packers for a decade, ranking 10th in franchise history with 47 touchdown catches and 11th with 6,316 receiving yards.
In three seasons at Kentucky as a collegian, Cobb accounted for 35 all-purpose touchdowns and amassing 2,974 total yards as a wide receiver and rusher while averaging 8 yards per play.
Cobb added: "We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on."
