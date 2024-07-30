RaRa Thomas released: Georgia football player's lawyer speaks
A response from the lawyer representing Georgia Bulldogs football player RaRa Thomas after the wide receiver was released from jail
Georgia Bulldogs football player RaRa Thomas was released from jail on Tuesday after posting a bond totaling $3,500, and shortly afterwards his lawyer spoke about the issue for the first time.
"I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case," Kim Stephens, Thomas' lawyer, said in a statement. "We expect that this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all facts are known."
Thomas was arrested early last Friday morning on multiple family violence charges and was being held at the Athens-Clarke Co. (Ga.) Jail, according to public records.
The senior wide receiver was charged with cruelty to children-family violence, a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery-family violence.
He was jailed at 3:20 a.m. that night.
Georgia suspended Thomas from the football team indefinitely, according to university policy after an individual is charged with a felony.
The arrest was Thomas' second since joining the Bulldogs football program from Mississippi State in 2023.
He was arrested by University of Georgia police in January of last year and accused of false imprisonment after he allegedly confined and detained a person "without legal authority by standing in front of the dorm room door, blocking the exit, and telling her she cannot leave," per ESPN.
Those charges were dismissed after Thomas' attorney and prosecutors came to an agreement.
Thomas started eight games for Georgia last season, catching 23 passes for 383 yards and scored one touchdown. He missed three games with a foot injury.
