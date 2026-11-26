ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis called Michigan's decision to back out of hiring Trev Alberts as athletic director an "abject disaster," arguing the reversal is the latest blow in a run of scandals that has battered the Wolverines' reputation.

Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding Nov. 17 and resigned at Texas A&M, but Michigan's search firm told him Monday night and Tuesday morning he wouldn't get the job. His attorneys say the deal requires a $17.2 million buyout.

Rece Davis rips Michigan leadership

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Davis opened Wednesday's College GameDay podcast with ESPN reporters Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel by tying the fallout to scandals dating back to the Jim Harbaugh era, including the 2025 firing of Sherrone Moore.

"There is a crisis of leadership at Michigan that is alarming," Davis said. "This is an abject disaster for Michigan. And not just because they're not getting Trev Alberts. You can get another athletic director."

He also jabbed at how Michigan views SEC programs, then clarified: "I'm not saying that is the case, but they are acting like a school that is running amok because they are right now in a lot of ways."

Paul Finebaum went further on ESPN's First Take, saying Michigan "has become a laughingstock all over the country."

Why did Michigan drop Alberts?

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The reversal traces to a Dec. 4, 2025, deposition in a pending Title IX lawsuit tied to Alberts' tenure at Nebraska. Asked whether coaches should ever have sexual relationships with athletes, Alberts said "it depends," citing nuance from extra post-COVID eligibility. Alberts and Nebraska deny wrongdoing.

Alberts called the criticism "wrong and unfair," saying Texas A&M and Nebraska counsel told Michigan he'd done nothing wrong.

Davis, a longtime friend of Alberts, called the answer "clumsy" and "inverted" but said "the entirety of the answer did not rise to the level of, 'Oh, we cannot work with this guy.'"

"I don't think this was new information to Michigan," Davis said. "This smacks of someone with juice somewhere being able to cause enough of a stir about it that Michigan got scared and backed out."

That theory is easy to buy, since the testimony was nearly a year old when Michigan's current and incoming presidents signed the memorandum.

What comes next for Michigan?

Michigan says its search "is ongoing," and Warde Manuel steps down at the end of the year. Michigan also owes Texas A&M $4 million for Alberts' buyout there, per ESPN.

"If you don't want to do it anymore, you pay it out and you move on," Davis said. "That's what contracts are for."

That leaves no permanent athletic director in line to decide the future of Kyle Whittingham, whose buyout sits at $24.75 million after a 6-5 first season. The Wolverines visit 7-4 Ohio State on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.