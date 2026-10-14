Rece Davis Doesn't Hesitate When Naming the Best Team in College Football

College football can sometimes become something near a beauty contest, where winning matters, but so does leaving a positive impression. But for some lucky teams, there's no need to choose-- they can both pick up wins and pass the look test. And one top 2026 team fills both qualifications for College GameDay host Rece Davis.

Davis Talks About the Bulldogs

"It's not as if Georgia is invincible, but I think they're clearly the most complete and the best team," said Davis on The Pat McAfee Show. "I don't anticipate any internal issues. I don't worry about complacency with them. You know the type of effort you're going to get from a Georgia team every time they go on the field under Kirby Smart."

Georgia had a rare close call in their 20-17 win at Alabama, but managed to maintan a perfect 6-0 mark on the season. So far, Georgia is averaging 46.2 points per game so far in 2026, That's a massive improvement from a pair of sub-par offensive Georgia seasons in 2024 and 2025, when the Bulldogs averaged just 31.5 and 32.1 points per game.

The Return of Georgia's Offense

The Bulldogs seem to be returning to their form of 2022, when they scored 41.1 points per game and won the College Football Playoff. While the defense has always been sharp, the return of the offense to title form is a major story in the 2026 season.

Currently, Georgia leads the SEC in both scoring offense and scoring defense. With 6.3 yards per rushing attempt, the Bulldog offense has been explosive as well as productive. Georgia's 13 20+ yard runs is more than the combined total of such plays on the season for Vanderbilt, Texas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

"They're going to war out there," joked Davis about the Bulldogs. "Let's not be turning the ball over in the middle of war." Give Georgia's +6 turnover margin and only five giveaways in six games, Davis hasn't seen much to worry about on the turnover front.

Depth Matters for UGA

Georgia's impressive season has also relied on an impressive class of depth. No Georgia player has more than 37 carries over Georgia's six games, with three players accounting for 200+ yards and another two players adding over 100 rushing yards. Georgia also has five players with 10+ receptions and six with 100+ receiving yards. No less than 20 different Georgia players have already recorded tackles for loss on the defensive side of the ball.