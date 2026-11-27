ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis said the College Football Playoff selection committee punished Indiana too harshly for its overtime loss at Washington, arguing the defending national champions still look like a playoff team.

The committee dropped the 9-2 Hoosiers six spots to No. 14 on Tuesday. "This seemed a little severe to me by a couple spots," Davis said on Wednesday's College GameDay podcast, noting he has Indiana at No. 11 on his AP ballot.

Rece Davis on Indiana's drop

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Indiana fell 27-24 in overtime at Washington, now No. 24, when Paddy McAteer missed a 37-yard field goal. The Hoosiers' other loss came against Ohio State.

"They lost in a tough place to play to a team that you guys saw fit to rank," Davis said. "So why the big drop?"

Still, his own ballot moved them down. "I dropped them a little bit myself, mostly because of the way they played over the course of the season," Davis said. "If my AP ballot were the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings, they'd be on the bubble. They'd be the last team in before the Group of Six."

The drop added fuel to a running feud. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti fired off clown emojis on X after an earlier slide, and Joel Klatt said the committee "made it personal" with Cignetti.

Why does Davis back Indiana?

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Davis' case starts with Indiana's defense. "Their defense is elite, and their defense is enough reason for me, if I were in that committee room, to say that's a playoff team," he said.

That's where he parts ways with the committee on Texas Tech. Committee chair Hunter Yurachek said Indiana fell behind "a team like Texas Tech with one loss," and the 10-1 Red Raiders sit at No. 11, three spots ahead of the Hoosiers.

"I'm going to make the good folks in Lubbock mad. I think Indiana's better than Texas Tech," Davis said. "The resume right now is probably not as good, but if they played, who do you think would win? I think Indiana would win."

He also pushed back on the schedule criticism, saying Indiana's strength of schedule "is not as bad as people make it out to be." He has a point, because an overtime road loss and a defeat to Ohio State shouldn't push a team with that defense outside the field.

Indiana's path to the playoff

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The cleanest route runs through Indianapolis. Indiana needs to beat Purdue and get losses from two of UCLA, Oregon and Iowa to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

Davis' backing has limits, though. Asked whether Indiana could win the national title with a healthy Josh Hoover, he said, "No. Not based on what I've seen."

Purdue visits Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.