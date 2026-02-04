Rece Davis shares personal feelings amid Lou Holtz health concerns

The college football world paused last week to honor a coaching legend following the announcement that Lou Holtz had entered hospice care. The 89-year-old former head coach remains a beloved figure in the sport, revered for revitalizing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and for his charismatic presence on television screens for decades.

Friends and fans alike have rallied to support the family as they navigate this difficult chapter.

Holtz cemented his place in history during his tenure in South Bend, Indiana, where he patrolled the sidelines from 1986 to 1996. His crowning achievement came in 1988 when he guided the program to a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship.

His resume includes leading six different programs to bowl games, a testament to his unique ability to rebuild and inspire struggling teams across the country.

Following his retirement from coaching, Holtz transitioned into a successful broadcasting career at ESPN. He spent ten years analyzing the sport he loved, often sharing the desk with host Rece Davis.

Their on-air partnership developed into a deep personal friendship that has lasted well beyond their time working together in the studio.

Rece Davis recalls fond memories with the Hall of Fame coach

On a recent episode of the College GameDay podcast, Davis opened up about the difficult news regarding his former colleague. He confirmed that he recently reached out to the family to share his well-wishes with the coach directly, despite the limitations of Holtz's condition.

"Most of you have probably seen on social media that Lou is in a real health battle right now," Davis said. "I had the opportunity to speak with his family and to speak to him. At the time, he wasn't in a position to be able to respond, but they said he was listening to me, which was really a first. That never happened in the 10 years that we worked together."

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Lou Holtz, 89, is in hospice care following a series of updates from his immediate family, who are at his side. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The host reflected on the fierce wit that defined Holtz's personality, sharing a memory from an event for the Holtz's Heroes Foundation in Orlando. Davis received an award named after the coach, but the moment wasn't without a classic quip from the man of the hour.

"Holtz piped up, and hopefully, he won't mind me doing a slight imitation," Davis said. "He said, 'Clearly I had nothing to do with deciding who was going to get this award.' Just always ready with the zinger."

Davis also detailed a trip to Augusta National Golf Club involving Jay Bilas and Mark May. Holtz, fresh off neck surgery, was not supposed to be playing a full round but proceeded to win a wager against May regardless. When it came time to document the victory, the coach ensured the optics were in his favor.

Lou Holtz worked at ESPN from 2004 to 2015, working as a studio analyst on Saturday College Football Final, alongside Rece Davis and Mark May. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"They're going to take a picture of Mark handing Lou the money, and Lou says, 'Wait a minute,'" Davis recalled. "Lou goes back into the clubhouse and won't take the picture until he comes back out wearing his neck brace so that it looks as if he beat Mark wearing a neck brace."

Despite the somber nature of the health updates, Davis offered a small, heartwarming detail about the coach's current state. He pushed back against some of the more dire rumors circulating online.

"His caregiver sent me a picture of him from that day and said, 'No, good,'" Davis said. "Had his pipe in his mouth, sitting there, probably waiting on Perry Mason to start."

