Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Doesn't Hold Back On Transfer Dylan Raiola

In a splash move, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks for another season. Moore announced his decision on ESPN’s SportsCenter on the final day for underclassmen to declare, adding even more anticipation to the moment.

Moore discussed what went into his choice, as well as the addition of new quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Oregon from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With Moore returning, Raiola could use a redshirt season and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.

Dante Moore's Comments On Transfer Dylan Raiola Speak Volumes

Moore showed strong leadership and confidence when asked about Raiola joining the Ducks program. While some athletes might feel threatened by a new player entering their position room, Moore emphasized the positive aspects of having another talented quarterback to push him.

"Yeah, (Raiola) is a great dude. Of course, we haven't talked much, but just seeing him and how he just competes. I know when he comes here that he's gonna be a great guy for the quarterback room," Moore said.

Moore likened the situation to his own experience transferring to Oregon from UCLA before the 2024 season, where he backed up and learned behind now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"I wanna make sure that I give him my ideas, my thoughts - like Dillon Gabriel did for me and make sure that I just give him the resources to make sure he's better on his game. But I know when he comes here, he's not gonna fall and not push me. He's gonna push me and compete and have fun. I'm glad to be able to see him," Moore said.

Oregon Becomes Instant Contender With Dante Moore

The Ducks become an instant-contender for the College Football Playoff with their star quarterback returning to lead a dangerous group of playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

After losing in the CFP Semifinal game vs. the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Moore has a clear reason to return to Eugene.

"The year didn't end the way it wanted to end.... I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and be able to play for the Oregon Ducks and, of course, reach our goal of being national champions," Moore said.

The dominoes are falling nicely for Oregon. The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks. Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene.

The Ducks are losing two key players in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, who have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NFL, and specifically, the New York Jets will have to look elsewhere for their answer at quarterback. The Jets and Moore had been tied together by most mock drafts and Jets scouts were often seen at Oregon games this season.

During his redshirt sophomore season, the Oregon quarterback flew up boards for the 2026 NFL Draft, but Moore wants to feel fully prepared before he enters the league.

"It was very tough...Since I was four years old, I've dreamed about playing in the NFL," Moore said.

"But I kind of feel like, coming back is the best thing for me to make sure that when that day does happen, that I'm fully prepared - I'm able to go and play my best ball."

The former 5-star recruit currently has started 15 games at Oregon plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Having another season with more starts can certainly help him feel more prepared to go to the NFL.

Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola Highlight Oregon's Quarterbacks Room

Both quarterbacks are being put in a position to succeed with the Ducks program. Raiola has a chance to get fully healthy and learn behind a potential Heisman Trophy contender in Moore.

A product of Buford. GA., Raiola originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he decommitted and signed with Nebraska instead. The Ducks also extended him an offer in 2022. In two seasons at Nebraska, he went 456 of 660 passing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He started the first nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Beyond Moore and Raiola, Oregon's quarterbacks room also contains backup Brock Thomas (Eugene-native), and Akili Smith Jr. Oregon third-string quarterback Luke Moga entered the transfer portal. The Ducks heavily pursued BYU Cougars signee Ryder Lyons before signing former Boise State commit Bryson Beaver in the 2026 class.

