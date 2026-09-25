Report Reveals Which SEC Program Led the Conference in Donations in 2025

Texas Longhorns Athletics led every public SEC school in donor contributions in 2025 by more than $57 million, underscoring how much booster money backs the Longhorns as schools begin paying players directly.

The Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database lists Texas at $171.2 million in donor contributions for fiscal year 2025. Tennessee ranked second at $113.6 million, and Oklahoma placed third at $98.2 million. No other SEC school reached $70 million.

SEC schools in donor contributions

Texas: $171.2 million Tennessee: $113.6 million Oklahoma: $98.2 million LSU: $68.7 million Alabama: $67.4 million Auburn: $59.7 million Mississippi State: $59.5 million Georgia: $54,2 million Florida: $53.5 million Texas A&M: $50.1 million Mississippi: $49.8 million Missouri: $46.5 million Arkansas: $38.0 million Kentucky: $32.7 million South Carolina: $18.2 million

(Note: Vanderbilt is a private institution and not included in the database.)

The database now includes 2025 financial data. The 2025 fiscal year ran from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

Mississippi State finished just $200,000 behind Auburn for sixth place. Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M didn't make the top seven.

Vanderbilt isn't part of the list because it's a private school. The database tracks more than 230 public Division I schools that must release their financial reports.

Donor money counts gifts from people, companies, foundations and clubs meant for the athletics program. It also includes the value of in-kind gifts. However, it leaves out pledges and money set aside for future years.

How much did Texas donations grow?

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Texas took in $137 million from donors in 2024, per the same database. So the Longhorns added about $34 million in one year, a jump of roughly 25%.

That money came in during the Longhorns' first season in the SEC. Texas went 13-3 in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Still, Texas athletics reported a $23.3 million loss for 2025. Most of that loss came from a smaller SEC media rights payout because Texas joined the league a year early. Texas and Oklahoma got $12.5 million from that payout, while the other SEC schools got $60.1 million.

Tennessee, Oklahoma and LSU trail Texas

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Tennessee was the only other SEC school above $100 million. The Sooners' $98.2 million beat every school in the league except Texas and Tennessee. LSU edged Alabama by $1.3 million for fourth place.

A public records review released in May put Texas at $167.8 million, Tennessee at $110.6 million, and Oklahoma at $92.9 million for the same fiscal year. That review ranked Alabama fourth in total donations, one spot higher than the Knight-Newhouse list. Both counts placed Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma in the top three.