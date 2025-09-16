Robert Griffin III compares Gunner Stockton to national championship winning QB
Robert Griffin III has seen enough from Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton to make a bold comparison. On his podcast, Outta Pocket With RGIII, the former Heisman winner drew a line connecting Stockton and Stetson Bennett, the quarterback who led Georgia to back-to-back national championships.
Griffin pointed to Stockton’s poise and creativity in Georgia’s thrilling overtime win against Tennessee as the kind of traits that separate him from most young quarterbacks.
He praised a late touchdown throw to London Humphreys that kept the Bulldogs alive and the two-point conversion that tied the game, saying Stockton showed “moxie and confidence” reminiscent of Bennett. Griffin went further, insisting Stockton should appear on every Heisman ballot, regardless of position in the rankings.
Stockton is now emerging as Georgia’s centerpiece. In just three weeks, he has risen from preseason intrigue to Heisman contention, carrying the pressure of leading the Bulldogs into another championship run. His first true SEC road start against Tennessee may have confirmed what his coaches and teammates already believed.
Gunner Stockton’s Performance Against Tennessee Fuels Heisman Buzz
Stockton completed 23 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground in the 44-41 win. His performance earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, cementing his place among the most talked-about players in the country.
The defining moment came in the fourth quarter. Facing a must-convert situation, Stockton slid protection, rolled away from a blitz and delivered a pinpoint throw to Humphreys in the corner of the end zone.
The two-point conversion that followed pushed the game to overtime, where Georgia secured the victory.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Stockton afterward, pointing to his toughness and playmaking ability. Smart noted that Stockton “grew up a lot” in the win, citing his ability to extend drives with both his arm and legs. That dual-threat capability is exactly what Griffin highlighted, seeing shades of Bennett’s ability to keep plays alive and thrive under pressure.
Stockton’s Rise Places Him Among Heisman Contenders
The Heisman Trophy picture shifted after Week 3, and Stockton is now firmly in the mix. DraftKings Sportsbook has him at 11-to-1 odds, trailing only Miami’s Carson Beck and Oklahoma’s John Mateer. Stockton moved ahead of names like Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, a reflection of how quickly his stock has climbed.
Through three games, Stockton has completed more than 70 percent of his passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns, while adding three more scores on the ground. He has shown command of Georgia’s offense, balancing precision passing with timely scrambles.
His teammates and coaches praise his leadership, with Smart describing him as “genuine” and someone who plays with relentless energy.
Georgia has recent history in Heisman conversations thanks to Bennett’s fourth-place finish in 2022. Stockton now looks like the program’s best shot at producing its first winner in decades. The Bulldogs are 3-0, with momentum building around their new leader. Stockton will have a chance to validate Griffin’s comparison when Georgia hosts No. 14 Alabama after a bye week.