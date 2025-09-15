Can Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Win the Heisman Trophy This Season?
Can Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton end a 40-year streak for the Bulldogs and bring home the Heisman Trophy?
The 2025 college football season is a quarter of the way finished, as fans and experts have a much better idea as to how teams will perform for the remainder of the season. Some players have failed to deliver on high expectations, while some lesser-knowns have exceeded their preseason speculations and become household names within the sport.
One player who has been somewhat of a surprise thus far is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is fresh off a spectacular performance against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road, where he accounted for more than 300 total yards and three touchdowns.
Stockton's start to the 2025 season has not only turned the heads of college football experts but has also caught the attention of oddsmakers for the Heisman Trophy. According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs quarterback currently has the third-best odds (+1100) to take home the award.
Throughout his 2025 campaign, Stockton has averaged more than 281 total yards of offense per game and has accounted for seven total touchdowns without throwing an interception. Despite his extremely efficient statistical output, the Bulldogs' signal caller has been most praised for his ability to operate in large moments.
Georgia has not had a player take home the prestigious award since running back Herschel Walker did so more than 40 years ago, and has had just a handful of Bulldogs finish as finalists in that time, with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV being the most recent for his 2022 season.
With nine games (and possibly a conference championship) left before a Heisman Trophy winner is crowned for the 2025 season, the road to winning a Heisman Trophy is still long and winding for Stockton. However, defying odds appears to be something that Gunner Stockton may have a knack for...
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily