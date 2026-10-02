Robert Griffin III Issues Blunt Advice to Arch Manning Amid College Football Season

His Texas Longhorns are No. 1, Arch Manning won the big Week 2 battle against Ohio State, but there are still plenty of critics. Count FOX broadcaster Robert Griffin III among that group, as he recently offered some pointed advice to Manning.

RG3 Shares His Take on Arch Manning

"I believe he should come back for another year," said Griffin on a recent appearance of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "When guys are ready to go to the NFL, playing college football looks easy for them.... It doesn't look easy for Arch yet and because of that, I do believe he should come back." Griffin continued, "Arch Manning to me needs more starts and he needs more opportunities to prove that he's mastered the college game."

In assessing the most-hyped quarterback in recent memory, Griffin made clear that his struggle to live up to his massive reputation is a significant factor in Manning's growth process. "Arch is still feeling that pressure of having to go out and throw for 350 yards and five touchdowns every single game to justify the attention that he gets because of the name on the back of his jersey."

Arch Manning should 100% comeback for another year of College Football. He needs more starts and more experience before going to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/B3kQ7YjIsZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2026

Arch's Struggles

After a month of college football, Manning has been competent but hasn't consistently been impressive. He stands 11th of 16 qualifying SEC QBs in QB rating. His 862 passing yards is likewise 11th in the conference. Manning's seven touchdowns to three interceptions isn't bad.... but it's not necessarily in keeping with the reptuation that made him one of the most sought-after QBs in recent college football.

Manning was the top recruit in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class. He sat for all but a few snaps in 2023 and got two starts in 2024 after QB Quinn Ewers sustained an injury. In 2025, Manning was finally annointed as the starter at Texas and was a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. Manning struggled, Texas fell from CFP contention, and the season was largely considered as a disappointment.

Could Arch Return for 2027 in College?

But Griffin's thoughts for Manning go even a step beyond 2026. Long considered one of the top QB prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft class, Manning could take advantage of the 2027 season to fine-tune his passing accume at the collegiate level. But the record on QBs returning to school is something of a mixed bag. Oregon's Dante Moore turned down a likely No. 2 overall draft selecton to return for the 2026 college seaosn and has already seen a significant injury against USC. Given that Manning's raw potential places him as a likely first-round pick, he may or may not be interested in Griffin's suggestion.