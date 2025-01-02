Rose Bowl officials blocked Will Howard from stage after Ohio State beat Oregon
Ohio State basked in the glow of the postgame celebrations after trouncing Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, but the Buckeyes’ star quarterback wasn’t among them.
That’s because Rose Bowl officials refused to let Will Howard on the stage during the trophy presentation, keeping him from his teammates during the ceremony.
An official with the game appeared to be in charge of allowing, or disallowing, people on the stage, and he kept Howard from joining his team, repeatedly.
“They’re blocking me,” Howard said in a video of the incident. “Guys, there’s a weight limit, apparently... They’re literally blocking me out.”
Some fans and others gathered around the stage did their best to help Ohio State’s quarterback get on the Rose Bowl stage, telling officials that he was the Buckeyes’ quarterback.
But to no avail, as Howard was kept from celebrating the moment with his team.
At least until the very end of the ceremony, when Howard was able to get with his teammates for a minute and take some pictures to celebrate the occasion.
What a moment it was, as Ohio State jumped out to a 34-8 halftime lead behind Howard’s passing. He finished the game with 319 yards and three touchdowns, going 17 of 26 throwing the ball.
His passing helped set up freshman phenom wideout Jeremiah Smith in a record-breaking performance, breaking OSU’s frosh record, covering 187 yards on 7 grabs for 2 touchdowns.
With the win, Ohio State avenged one of its two losses, when it fell to Oregon on the road in a dramatic one-point decision back in October.
And it moves the Buckeyes one step closer to the national championship, setting up a date against Texas in the semifinal round.
