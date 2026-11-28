A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the Rose Bowl press box Saturday morning, adding an unexpected jolt to a USC vs. UCLA rivalry game that decides whether the No. 9 Bruins clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake about 6 kilometers west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at 12:30 p.m. ET, three hours before kickoff, and reporter Ira Gorawara posted that the "Rose Bowl press box was fully shaking."

What happened at the Rose Bowl?

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.0 - 6 km WSW of Manhattan Beach, CA https://t.co/1Hh7bluyCO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 28, 2026

Early readings ranged from 4.7 to 5.2 before the agency settled on 5.0. Phones inside the stadium lit up with a ShakeAlert warning that read "Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On," and two aftershocks measuring 3.0 and 2.5 followed within minutes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews from all 106 neighborhood stations to survey the city and had no initial reports of injuries or structural damage. The California Office of Emergency Services said it "is actively working with local officials to assess any impacts."

UCLA's Big Ten title stakes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) clinches a trip to Indianapolis with a win. That's a stunning position for a program that went 3-9 last season before hiring coach Bob Chesney. The Bruins' 10-game winning streak ended in an 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan, and that dropped them five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

"A team losing one game usually isn't a big deal," Chesney said on the "Bruin Insider Show." "A lot hanging in balance, however."

USC (8-3, 5-3) lost its own title path when Iowa beat Nebraska 31-7 on Friday, but the No. 15 Trojans can still knock their crosstown rival out of Indianapolis.

"It's going to be a heated, edgy game in these rivalry games, but they're always that," USC coach Lincoln Riley said.

Will Ty Dieffenbach play against USC?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach left Michigan Stadium on a cart with a hip injury and entered the week listed as questionable. Chesney said Monday that Dieffenbach was "doing better than we thought," and insider Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that sources were optimistic about his availability. If he can't go, Madden Iamaleava would start after throwing nine career passes.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy picked USC earlier this week but set a modest bar for the Bruins' passer. "The Bruins don't need their quarterback to be superhuman in this game," McElroy said. "They just need him to manage it and not lose it."

That bar fits this UCLA team, because the Westwood defense leads the nation with 31 takeaways and faces USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has thrown six of his eight interceptions in the Trojans' three losses. Still, UCLA hasn't beaten the Trojans at the Rose Bowl since 2018.

USC and UCLA kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS with the Victory Bell and a Big Ten Championship Game berth on the line.