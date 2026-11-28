The race for the final Big Ten Championship Game shrank to four teams after Iowa's 31-7 rout of Nebraska on Friday eliminated Ohio State and USC, leaving UCLA, Oregon and Indiana to settle the rest on Saturday.

UCLA leads the league at 7-1 and clinches a trip to Indianapolis by beating USC at the Rose Bowl. Iowa finished 7-2 while Indiana and Oregon sit at 6-2, and one scenario could force the Big Ten to use its analytics tiebreaker for the first time.

How does UCLA clinch its spot?

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A win over USC sends UCLA to Indianapolis as the conference's only one-loss team. The Bruins would face Oregon if the Ducks beat Washington or Iowa if they don't, and a meeting with Oregon would be a rematch of UCLA's 17-15 win at Autzen Stadium in October.

The bigger question is who plays quarterback. Ty Dieffenbach was carted off on the first play of overtime in last week's 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan, and the Cal Poly transfer is questionable with a hip injury. First-year coach Bob Chesney didn't rule him out Monday.

"He's nowhere near in the clear, but at the same point in time, he's going to do everything in his power to get himself ready for USC," Chesney said.

UCLA also has a cushion. A loss still sends the Bruins to Indianapolis if Indiana and Oregon both lose, if Oregon wins and Indiana loses or if Indiana and Ohio State both win while Oregon loses. If Michigan beats Ohio State in that last case, UCLA would need wins by Illinois, Maryland and Michigan State plus a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa. A loss combined with wins by Indiana and Oregon eliminates UCLA, and Greg McElroy picked USC to pull off the upset.

Oregon and Iowa paths to Indianapolis

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Oregon has won four straight and looks like the Big Ten's most dangerous team heading into December. The Ducks clinch by beating Washington if UCLA also wins, or by beating the Huskies while Indiana beats Purdue and UCLA loses. They'd miss out with a win only if UCLA and Indiana both lose, because that three-way tie at 7-2 sends the Bruins and Iowa to Indianapolis. A loss to Washington ends Oregon's title hopes.

Iowa is done playing and waiting, but most of Saturday's outcomes favor the Hawkeyes. They're in if UCLA loses and Oregon wins. They're also in if Oregon loses, unless Indiana wins, UCLA loses and the other Big Ten results tip the tiebreaker to UCLA. Wins by both UCLA and Oregon eliminate Iowa.

Quarterback Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns and threw for another against Nebraska, and the Hawkeyes have outscored opponents 147-41 during a five-game winning streak.

"It's cool to be able to insert myself into the game plan with my legs," Brown said.

Brown's running gives Iowa a threat to pair with the nation's top scoring defense, the combination McElroy believes puts the Hawkeyes in prime position to steal a playoff spot.

What does Indiana need Saturday?

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The defending national champion has the narrowest path of the four. Indiana has to beat Purdue and then needs both UCLA and Oregon to lose. That would leave the Hoosiers in a three-way tie at 7-2 with the Bruins and Iowa and lock up one spot for Indiana. A loss to Purdue eliminates the Hoosiers.

That means Bloomington is rooting for Washington, the team that beat Indiana 27-24 in overtime in Seattle last week. The Hoosiers' only other loss came 19-15 at Ohio State.

Coach Curt Cignetti spent the week before that defeat challenging the committee on social media after Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 without playing, a fight Joel Klatt believes the committee took personally. Indiana now sits at No. 14 in the CFP rankings, a drop Rece Davis called too steep, so a trip to Indianapolis is the Hoosiers' clearest way back into the field.

The Big Ten Championship Game kicks off Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox from Lucas Oil Stadium, and the winner claims the conference's automatic playoff bid.