ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy picked No. 15 USC to win at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. That result would keep No. 9 UCLA from clinching a Big Ten Championship Game berth in coach Bob Chesney's first season.

UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) clinches a trip to Indianapolis with a win over its crosstown rival. On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy predicted a 20-16 USC win and kept his reasoning simple: "I think USC wins because they have the healthier quarterback."

Can Ty Dieffenbach play vs. USC?

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The answer depends on Ty Dieffenbach's hip. The Cal Poly transfer took over after Nico Iamaleava's season-ending knee injury in the 17-15 win at Oregon. UCLA then won every game he started until last Saturday. Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles brought him down on the first play of overtime in Ann Arbor, and Dieffenbach was carted off before the Bruins fell 18-16 in triple overtime.

The news since then has been better than the scene looked. Chesney said Monday that Dieffenbach's status is "a little bit better than we thought" and that X-rays taken on the spot "were clean." Chesney also said his quarterback is "nowhere near in the clear," though Dieffenbach was back at practice Monday with a sleeve over his left leg.

If Dieffenbach can't go, the job falls to Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother. He's 3-of-9 for 21 yards this season, and his two-point try in the third overtime at Michigan failed. Chesney still backed him: "We trust Madden. We just got to be able to deliver in those moments."

Greg McElroy's USC vs. UCLA prediction

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USC (8-3, 5-3) arrives healthy at quarterback. Jayden Maiava has thrown 23 touchdown passes against eight interceptions, and his line allows a sack on just 3% of dropbacks. The Trojans have also won the last two meetings, including a 29-10 win at the Coliseum last November.

McElroy still didn't call it a runaway. UCLA leads the nation with 31 takeaways and 20 interceptions. USC ranks 103rd nationally with 131 rushing yards per game, so Maiava will spend much of the afternoon throwing into the Bruins' biggest strength. USC coach Lincoln Riley is 7-11 when his team runs for fewer than 100 yards. Chesney is 19-3 as a head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision when his team wins the turnover battle.

That's why McElroy sees a path for whoever lines up under center for UCLA.

"The Bruins don't need their quarterback to be superhuman in this game," McElroy said. "They just need him to manage it and not lose it."

What does a loss mean for UCLA?

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A USC win wouldn't end UCLA's Big Ten title hopes, but it would take them out of the Bruins' hands. UCLA would then need both Iowa and Oregon to lose to get back to Indianapolis. Paul Finebaum called the rivalry game "the entire season" for UCLA, USC and Riley, who has landed on hot seat lists this fall.

USC has its own reasons to spoil the party. The Trojans are the second-highest-ranked three-loss team in the College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 12 Oregon. A road win over a top-10 rival is the best argument they have left.

USC and UCLA kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Victory Bell and UCLA's spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.